Tesla Extends Cybertruck Production Until Summer 2027 To Clear Pending Orders

Last week, we reported that Tesla was preparing to end Cybertruck production by mid-2027, a decision confirmed by CEO Elon Musk himself. However, the electric pickup has received a little more time on the production line. Musk has now confirmed that Tesla will continue building the Cybertruck until the end of summer 2027. The extension comes as the company looks to complete more pending customer orders before shifting production capacity towards its upcoming Cybercab robotaxi.
Tesla Cybertruck Production Extended
The revised timeline gives Tesla around two to three additional months to manufacture the electric pickup. Musk said the decision was taken to clear more orders from the existing backlog.
He had earlier indicated that several customers could receive their booking deposits back if Tesla could not build their trucks before production ended. The latest extension gives the company more time to fulfil these bookings.
Why Tesla Plans To End Production
Tesla is preparing to use the manufacturing capacity at its Texas Gigafactory for the Cybercab. The fully autonomous electric taxi is expected to become an important part of the company’s future plans.
However, Cybertruck sales have fallen short of the numbers Musk had earlier predicted.
- Musk had projected annual production of around 2.5 lakh units.
- Industry estimates suggest roughly 63,000 units have been sold globally since deliveries began in 2023.
- The company is now preparing to shift production resources towards the Cybercab.
Cybertruck Production Timeline
|Particulars
|Details
|Original production end
|Mid-2027
|Revised production end
|End of summer 2027
|Additional production time
|2-3 months
|Manufacturing facility
|Texas Gigafactory
|Main reason for extension
|Pending customer orders
Musk Admits The Decision Could Affect Profits
Musk also acknowledged that extending production may not be the best decision from a profit-making perspective. However, he said there should be some room for sentimentality, suggesting that Tesla also wants to fulfil its commitments to existing customers.
The decision also follows a petition signed by more than 5,000 Cybertruck supporters asking Tesla to continue manufacturing the pickup. Accessory maker Unplugged Performance has also discussed the possibility of investors taking over its production.
Conclusion
The extension gives Cybertruck buyers a little more time to receive their vehicles. However, it does not change Tesla’s larger production plans, as the company prepares to make room for the Cybercab at its Texas facility.