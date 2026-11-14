Kove Unveils 650RR, Expanding Its International Sportbike Range

Kove has introduced a new motorcycle to its international sportbike range with the unveiling of the 650RR. The new model gets a 645cc four-cylinder engine and a long list of electronic features. It sits above the existing 450RR, 350RR and 250RR, becoming the new flagship sportbike in the Chinese manufacturer’s line-up. The motorcycle will be positioned in the middleweight supersport category and is expected to reach international dealerships in the third quarter of 2027.
Kove Moto: About The Manufacturer
Kove Moto is a Chinese motorcycle manufacturer founded in 2017 in Chongqing. The company was established with a focus on performance motorcycles and has developed products across several categories.
Its international portfolio includes:
- Sport: 250RR, 350RR and 450RR.
- Adventure: 800X Adventure, 800X Pro and 800X Rally.
- Rally: 450 Rally.
- Other categories: Naked, off-road and cruiser motorcycles.
The company also participates in international motorsport, particularly rally racing. The 650RR adds another option to its sportbike portfolio.
Engine And Performance
Powering the motorcycle is a newly developed 645cc, liquid-cooled, inline-four engine. It produces 107bhp at 13,000rpm and 60Nm of torque at 11,000rpm. The engine is paired with a six-speed gearbox and a bi-directional quickshifter.
The motorcycle also gets ride-by-wire throttle technology with three riding modes:
- Standard
- Sport
- Custom
Kove claims a top speed of 260kmph. The engine also works as a stressed member of the twin-spar frame. An aluminium subframe and swingarm are part of the chassis setup.
Hardware And Features
The 650RR gets adjustable front and rear suspension. Its braking setup includes twin floating front discs with four-piston callipers and a single rear disc.
Here are some other specifications:
|Specification
|Details
|Engine
|645cc, inline-four
|Maximum power
|107bhp
|Peak torque
|60Nm
|Kerb weight
|195kg
|Fuel tank
|17 litres
|Seat height
|810mm
|Wheelbase
|1,408mm
|Top speed
|260kmph
The motorcycle also gets a six-inch TFT instrument console with Motoplay connectivity. Its electronic package includes a six-axis IMU, cornering ABS and traction control. Front and rear cameras are also provided, along with lane change assist.
India Launch Details
Kove has not announced an India launch plan for the 650RR yet. International deliveries are expected to start in the third quarter of 2027. The manufacturer also plans to take the motorcycle racing internationally during 2027.