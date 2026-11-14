Green SM to Expand Electric Taxi Services to Six Indian States

Green SM is preparing to expand its operations beyond its existing markets, with plans to serve more customers through its fleet of fully electric vehicles. The company is also looking to create thousands of earning opportunities for local drivers as it increases its presence in India.
Green SM, the Indian subsidiary of Vietnam-based GSM, currently operates in Delhi-NCR and Hyderabad. It has announced plans to extend its services to Bengaluru and Chennai as part of its expansion strategy.
Green SM Expanding Its Indian Operations
The company has secured aggregator licences in Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka under the respective state regulations. While Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh cover its Delhi-NCR operations, the Karnataka licence will support its planned Bengaluru entry.
Chennai is also included in the expansion plan. However, the company has not announced a confirmed launch date for either city or provided an update on its Tamil Nadu aggregator licence.
The company’s current and planned markets include:
- Delhi-NCR (Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh)
- Hyderabad, Telangana
- Bengaluru, Karnataka
- Chennai, Tamil Nadu
Green SM is working with local authorities and business partners to prepare for operations in the additional markets.
More Than 15 Lakh Rides Completed in Five Months
Green SM started its Indian operations in Delhi-NCR in June 2026. Since then, the company claims to have completed more than 1.5 million rides in just five months.
Its services use the VinFast Limo Green electric MPV, with thousands of vehicles serving passengers across its operational network. The company is also working on dedicated airport pickup areas to make airport transfers more convenient.
Green SM Responds to Rs 8 Per Km Fare Reports
Green SM has also addressed reports regarding its taxi fares. The company has clearly stated that reports claiming it charges Rs 8 per kilometre are inaccurate and unfounded.
It has clarified that its pricing follows applicable state and local transport regulations, including government-notified fare requirements. Customers can check the fare on the Green SM app before confirming their booking.
The company also provides different fare slabs depending on the city and distance travelled.
Thousands of Driver Opportunities Planned
Along with expanding its electric taxi network, Green SM plans to create thousands of earning opportunities for local drivers. Existing taxi drivers will also be able to join its services.
The company has mentioned the following measures for its driver partners:
- Professional training before joining the service.
- Competitive earning opportunities.
- Welfare support for drivers.
- Opportunities to build stable livelihoods.
Rohit Sharma, CEO of Green SM India, said the company wants to provide safe and comfortable journeys while maintaining service standards. He also noted that electric vehicles and quality services could encourage more people to choose cleaner transport.