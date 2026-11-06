Tesla Cybertruck’s Journey Nears End as Cybercab Production Gets Priority

Tesla’s Cybertruck was an out-of-the-box vehicle that brought a completely different look to the automobile world. First revealed in 2019, the electric pickup attracted attention with its sharp body panels and stainless-steel construction. However, its journey may soon come to an end, as Tesla CEO Elon Musk has confirmed that production will be wound down around the middle of 2027.
The decision is linked to Tesla’s plans to increase production of the Cybercab robotaxi at its Gigafactory in Texas. The Cybertruck has been in production since 2023, following multiple delays from its original planned launch in 2021.
Tesla Cybertruck: Why is production ending?
The Cybertruck was designed as a different kind of electric pickup, but its journey has faced several challenges. Its unusual exterior design has attracted mixed reactions, while its higher-than-announced launch price also changed expectations.
The vehicle has also faced difficulties with regulations in some international markets. Its stainless-steel body panels and angular design have made it difficult to meet certain European safety requirements.
The pickup has also been recalled several times over different issues, including:
- An accelerator pedal that could get trapped and cause unintended acceleration in 2024.
- Stainless-steel exterior panels that could detach while driving, leading to a recall involving more than 46,000 units in 2025.
- Brake rotor issues affecting 173 vehicles in April 2026.
Musk has not announced a specific date for the final production unit. His statement only mentions that manufacturing will be wound down around mid-2027.
Tesla Cybercab to get more factory space
The production change will allow Tesla to use more factory capacity for its Cybercab autonomous taxi. First showcased in 2024, the Cybercab has a two-seat layout and a very different design from conventional cars.
It does not get a steering wheel, accelerator pedal, brake pedal, ORVMs or a rear windscreen. It also features butterfly-style doors and is designed to operate as a fully autonomous electric taxi.
Tesla has already started offering paid Cybercab rides in parts of Austin, Texas. The company has also indicated that it wants to make the vehicle available for customer purchase by the end of 2026. However, Musk has said that most Cybercabs will be owned by Tesla and used for its robotaxi service.
Tesla Model 3 and Model Y: What happens next?
With the Cybertruck production expected to wind down, the Model 3 and Model Y will be Tesla’s main passenger vehicle offerings. The company is also preparing for the next-generation Roadster, with deliveries promised to begin in 2028.
Tesla is also reportedly working on a smaller and more affordable electric car, although the company has not announced its launch timeline.