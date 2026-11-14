New Toyota Innova HyCross Facelift Teased Ahead of November 25 Launch, Flex-Fuel Hybrid Expected

Finally, the Toyota Innova HyCross facelift has been officially teased ahead of its India debut on November 25, 2026. The new teaser gives us an early look at the updated MPV, which is expected to receive changes to its exterior design, cabin equipment and powertrain. This will be the first major update for the Innova HyCross since it was introduced in India in November 2022.
The teaser carries the tagline ‘The Stage Is Set For An Iconic Evolution’. While Toyota has not revealed the complete vehicle yet, the updated headlamp design is visible. The facelift is also expected to bring a flex-fuel strong-hybrid option, which could make it a first for the Indian passenger vehicle market.
Toyota Innova HyCross Facelift: Expected Design Changes
The test vehicles spotted on Indian roads have already provided some clues about the changes Toyota could make. The front section is expected to receive most of the styling updates, while the overall shape and proportions of the MPV are likely to be retained.
Expected exterior changes include:
- New LED headlamps with Taisor-inspired DRL signatures.
- A wider and more upright front grille.
- Redesigned front and rear bumpers.
- Revised LED tail-lamps.
- New alloy wheel designs.
- Updated fog lamp housings.
The new headlamp signatures could give the MPV a different appearance compared to the current model. However, Toyota is yet to share official details about the exterior changes.
Larger Touchscreen and Digital Instrument Cluster
The cabin could receive a few useful equipment upgrades. The current model gets a 10.1-inch touchscreen on higher variants, which could be replaced by a larger 12.3-inch unit. Toyota may also introduce a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster on the strong-hybrid versions.
Other expected updates include:
- New upholstery and interior colour combinations.
- Updated infotainment software.
- Improvements to the 360-degree camera system.
- Revised ADAS functions.
These additions could bring the Indian-spec model closer to the recently updated Indonesia-spec Innova HyCross.
Flex-Fuel Strong Hybrid Powertrain
The other important development is the possibility of a flex-fuel strong-hybrid version. Toyota had showcased an Innova HyCross flex-fuel prototype in August 2023. The prototype was developed to run on petrol blended with up to 85 per cent ethanol, also known as E85.
The technology requires changes to the engine and fuel system to support higher ethanol concentrations. The upcoming facelift could be the first production application of this technology in an Indian passenger vehicle.
Toyota has not confirmed whether the E85-compatible version will be available on November 25 or arrive at a later date.
Existing Petrol and Hybrid Engines
The regular petrol and strong-hybrid options are also expected to be offered with the facelift. Their current specifications are listed below.
|Specification
|Petrol
|Strong Hybrid
|Engine
|2.0-litre NA petrol
|2.0-litre petrol
|Power
|173 PS
|Around 184 PS combined
|Torque
|204 Nm
|Not officially specified as a combined figure
|Transmission
|CVT
|e-CVT
|Claimed mileage
|Not specified
|Up to 23.24 kmpl
The flex-fuel version could use the existing strong-hybrid setup with suitable engine and fuel-system modifications.
Expected Price and Rivals
The current Toyota Innova HyCross is priced between Rs 19.53 lakh and Rs 32.95 lakh (ex-showroom). The facelift is expected to carry a small price increase, with prices potentially ranging from Rs 20 lakh to Rs 34 lakh.
t will continue to compete with the Maruti Suzuki Invicto, its badge-engineered sibling, along with other premium three-row vehicles in the Indian market. More details about the variants, equipment and powertrain availability should become clear at the November 25 unveiling.
Also read – New Toyota Fortuner To Debut On December 1, India Launch Expected In 2027