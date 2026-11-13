2027 Tata Nexon Interior Spied, New Dashboard and Features Revealed

Following the debut of the Aeris – which stepped in to replace the Tigor – the Tata Nexon appears to be the next model in line for a comprehensive overhaul. Fresh spy shots of the next-generation SUV have surfaced online, offering our very first glimpse inside its updated cabin. For the 2027 model year, Tata is prepping sweeping upgrades across the Nexon’s exterior styling, interior layout, feature list, and mechanical setup to keep its bestseller sharp in India’s fiercely contested compact SUV space.
New Dashboard Layout Spotted
The latest spy images reveal a redesigned dashboard with two separate free-standing screens. Their arrangement looks similar to the setup seen in the newer Tiago and Aeris, although the screens could be larger on the Nexon.
The current model gets a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster. Tata could offer updated displays with a revised interface and additional functions in the new model.
Other visible details include:
- Two-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated Tata logo.
- New digital instrument cluster.
- Larger touchscreen infotainment system.
- Revised dashboard design.
- Expected changes to the centre console and door panels.
Exterior and Platform Changes
Previous spy shots have also revealed changes to the SUV’s exterior. The new Nexon is expected to get a slightly more upright front design, a flatter roofline and revised lighting elements. The overall shape is likely to retain its familiar identity.
The latest test vehicle has also been spotted with new five-spoke alloy wheels and rear disc brakes. Higher variants could get larger 18-inch alloy wheels, while the updated rear section is expected to receive revised tail lamps and a new bumper.
Another major change could be the shift from the existing X1 platform to Tata’s new ATLAS modular architecture. This platform is expected to support petrol, diesel, CNG and electric powertrains.
Features and Safety Equipment
The 2027 Nexon could receive several new comfort features to keep its equipment list competitive. Expected additions include:
- Dual-zone climate control.
- Electrically adjustable front seats.
- Multi-colour ambient lighting.
- Updated infotainment software.
- Panoramic sunroof and ventilated front seats.
The current model’s six airbags, electronic stability control, ABS with EBD, ISOFIX mounts, tyre pressure monitoring system and 360-degree camera are expected to continue. A more advanced Level 2 ADAS package could also be offered.
Expected Engine Options
The petrol and CNG versions are expected to use the existing 1.2-litre turbocharged engine. However, the diesel version could receive a more substantial mechanical update.
|Specification
|Petrol
|Petrol CNG
|Diesel
|Engine
|1.2L Turbo
|1.2L Turbo
|1.5L Turbo
|Power
|120 PS
|100 PS
|115 PS
|Torque
|170 Nm
|170 Nm
|260 Nm
|Transmission
|5MT, 6MT, 6AMT, 7DCT
|6MT
|6MT, 6AMT
There is also a possibility of Tata introducing its newer Kryojet diesel engine, which is already used in the Sierra. However, this update has not been confirmed.
Expected Launch, Price and Rivals
The new-generation Tata Nexon is expected to launch in India sometime in 2027. Prices could start at around Rs 8 lakh (ex-showroom), although official details are not available yet.
It will continue to compete against the Mahindra XUV 3XO, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Maruti Brezza, Skoda Kylaq, Renault Kiger and Nissan Magnite. The Maruti Fronx and Toyota Taisor will also be among its alternatives.