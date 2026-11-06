New BMW F 450 GS Sport Launched at Rs 5.90 Lakh

BMW Motorrad has expanded the F 450 GS range in India with a new Sport variant priced at Rs 5.90 lakh (ex-showroom). It gets Sport Suspension, additional riding electronics and an exclusive Racing Red finish. The variant sits below the GS Trophy, priced at Rs 6.15 lakh, but does not get its Easy Ride Clutch system.
The F 450 GS was earlier sold in Base, Exclusive and GS Trophy versions. The Sport takes the line-up to four variants. BMW has also revised prices across the range.
BMW F 450 GS Sport: Design and equipment
The Sport gets a glossy Racing Red paint scheme. It retains the X-shaped full-LED headlamp, front beak and upright riding position of the other F 450 GS versions.
BMW has added a clear Rallye windscreen and black hand protectors. Its other standard equipment includes:
- Off-road footrests and a plastic engine guard.
- Sport Suspension.
- Gear Shift Assistant Pro.
- Riding Modes Pro.
The suspension is fully adjustable, with rebound and compression settings at the front and rebound and preload adjustment at the rear. Gear Shift Assistant Pro allows clutch-free gear changes under suitable conditions.
Sport vs GS Trophy: Key differences
Both variants get Sport Suspension and Riding Modes Pro. The latter adds an Enduro Pro setting to the Rain, Road and Enduro modes offered on the standard bike.
There are three main differences:
- Easy Ride Clutch: The GS Trophy gets BMW’s ERC system, which operates the clutch automatically. The Sport uses a conventional clutch.
- Engine guard: The Trophy gets an aluminium unit, while the Sport has a plastic guard.
- Windscreen: The Trophy gets a tinted Rallye screen, while the Sport has a clear one.
The Sport’s Gear Shift Assistant Pro helps with gear changes, but the rider still uses the clutch when starting or stopping.
Engine and specifications
All F 450 GS variants use a 420cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin petrol engine. It produces 48bhp and 43Nm and is paired with a six-speed gearbox and slipper clutch.
|Specification
|BMW F 450 GS Sport
|Engine
|420cc parallel-twin
|Power
|48bhp
|Torque
|43Nm
|Gearbox
|6-speed
|Unladen weight
|178kg
|Seat height
|845mm
|Wheels
|19-inch front, 17-inch rear
|Instrument screen
|6.5-inch TFT
|Safety
|Dual-channel ABS
The bike also gets dual-purpose tyres, a USB charging port and electronic aids such as ABS Pro, Dynamic Traction Control, Dynamic Brake Control and Engine Drag Control.
BMW F 450 GS Variant-wise prices
|Variant
|Ex-showroom price
|Base
|Rs 5.35 lakh
|Exclusive
|Rs 5.55 lakh
|Sport
|Rs 5.90 lakh
|GS Trophy
|Rs 6.15 lakh
At launch in April, the Base, Exclusive and GS Trophy cost Rs 4.70 lakh, Rs 4.90 lakh and Rs 5.30 lakh, respectively.
BMW offers a three-year, unlimited-kilometre warranty, optional fourth- and fifth-year extensions and 24×7 roadside assistance. Finance plans start at Rs 9,999 per month, subject to terms.