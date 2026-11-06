India Bike Week 2026 Returns to Panchgani With Hanumankind, Racing and More

Are you one of those motorcycling enthusiasts who enjoys a long ride as much as live music and custom motorcycles? If so, this news might excite you! India Bike Week (IBW) 2026 is back, and it is taking over the scenic hills of Panchgani, Maharashtra, on December 4 and 5. This year’s festival is bigger than ever – literally – with a venue that is 50% larger, while its Town Takeover programme will bring motorcycle-themed activities into the local town area.
Motorcycle action and racing
Riding activities will cover four tracks and two experience trails, with Rs 12 lakh in prize money. The programme includes:
- The Reise-powered Hill Climb timed sprint and the high-speed Dirt Dash obstacle course.
- Harley-Davidson Flat Track Racing, running as a professional, FMSCI-affiliated dirt oval event.
- Mini Moto trials and precision riding inside the dedicated IBW Experience Zone.
- High-flying FMX performances, Hard Enduro obstacle demonstrations, and the Bajaj Pulsar Underground Stunt Show.
Festival attendees can test-ride motorcycles on dedicated mud, street and tarmac tracks. Premium Italian brand Italjet will make its first appearance in India. Additionally, Aerostar Helmets will unveil a new product line, while SMK will launch an exclusive, IBW special-edition helmet layout.
Custom motorcycles and ride-outs
The Jameson Ginger Ale x IBW Bike Build Off features three builders who have customised Harley-Davidson motorcycles. The winner will receive an all-expenses-paid trip to the UK’s Adventure Bike Rider Festival to showcase the custom motorcycle.
Five guided ride-outs will explore the Sahyadris. Routes include a heritage ride to Pratapgad Fort, off-road stretches, dam-side breakfast stops, berry farms and windmill country.
Music, food and other attractions
Prominent hip-hop artist Hanumankind will headline the primary music stage, joined by a diverse lineup including Midival Punditz, Karsh Kale, Kutle Khan, Sickflip, heavy metal outfit Kryptos, Bombie, and the classic Harley Rock Rider acts. The alternative Jameson Connects Howling Dog stage will host electronic and indie sets by Rasa, Blackjack!, and DJ Russell.
A campsite, bonfire nights and after-parties are planned as well. Comedian Aakash Mehta and DJ Bass Maya will perform during the campsite celebrations.
More than 200 brands and retailers will take part in the Bikers’ Mart, with riding gear, accessories, apparel and lifestyle products. Other attractions include custom and vintage motorcycle displays, moto art, travel talks, food stalls, a grill festival and moto cafés. Oakley will showcase eyewear and its Meta range.
India Bike Week 2026: Dates and tickets
|Detail
|Information
|Dates
|December 4-5, 2026
|Venue
|Panchgani, Maharashtra
|Gates open
|1pm
|After-parties
|10pm onwards
|Tickets
|indiabikeweek.in
India Bike Week brings riding, racing, music and travel together for two days. Visitors can check the official website for tickets, camping, accommodation and after-party bookings.