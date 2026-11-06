CHARGEZONE to Install 1,000 New EV Charging Stations Across India With Up to 480kW Capacity

An electric car journey depends on having charging stations at the right places. The requirement is even higher for electric buses and trucks that cover long distances and operate for several hours every day. CHARGEZONE is now expanding its network through a partnership with Ador-Quench, also known as Quench Chargers. The companies plan to install Made-in-India DC fast chargers at 1,000 new locations across India.
The chargers will offer outputs from 120kW to 480kW. The expansion supports CHARGEZONE’s target of taking its cumulative network capacity to 300MW. The new locations will serve electric cars, buses, trucks and fleet operators.
CHARGEZONE: Network expansion
CHARGEZONE will add these locations to its existing network. The company currently operates more than 15,000 charging points across over 1,200 locations in India and the UAE.
The charger mix will depend on location and vehicle requirements:
- 120kW DC chargers will be installed along highways and intercity routes for electric cars.
- 360kW and 480kW dispenser systems will cater to electric buses, trucks and commercial fleets.
- High-capacity systems can charge multiple vehicles at one site, helping busy hubs manage queues and reduce waiting time.
Quench Chargers: Hardware and technology
Quench Chargers, a wholly owned subsidiary of Ador Powertron, will supply the equipment. The company says its chargers are manufactured in India, including the rectifier and controller modules. It has deployed more than 1,500 DC fast chargers.
These units use a modular 30kW AC-DC converter architecture. This allows configurations from 30kW to 480kW, depending on the installation. The companies claim energy efficiency of more than 96 per cent.
Key hardware details include:
- Forced-air cooling for heat management.
- Modular construction and front-access servicing.
- A digital CAN interface to track voltage, current, temperature and system diagnostics.
Monitoring through ChargeCloud
The charging points will connect to CHARGEZONE’s ChargeCloud platform. It will provide real-time information on charger status and operating conditions. The system will also support dynamic load management and predictive diagnostics, helping operators identify faults and plan maintenance.
CHARGEZONE founder and CEO Kartikey Hariyani said the partnership will help the company serve different vehicle categories as electric mobility grows. Ador Powertron and Quench Chargers chairperson Ravin Mirchandani said the collaboration builds on an existing relationship between the companies.
The expansion brings passenger and commercial charging requirements into one network. Its progress will depend on how quickly the new chargers are installed and put into regular use.