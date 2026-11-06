New Denza Z9 GT Spotted Testing in India Ahead of November 13 Launch

Soon after BYD confirmed the arrival of its luxury brand Denza in India and teased the Z9 GT, the high-performance shooting brake has been spotted on Indian roads for the first time. The test vehicle was seen without camouflage ahead of its November 13, 2026 launch. The model is expected to cost between Rs 1.2 crore and Rs 1.5 crore (ex-showroom) and will arrive as a completely built unit (CBU).
The Z9 GT will be the only shooting brake on sale in India. It gets a long bonnet, a sloping roofline and a sporty rear design.
Exterior and dimensions
The front gets split Matrix LED headlamps with 108 lighting zones, a ridged bonnet and a roof-mounted LiDAR sensor. Other design elements include flush door handles, 20-inch alloy wheels with Pirelli tyres and Denza badges on the D-pillars.
At the rear, the car gets slim LED tail-lamps, a dual-ridge roof spoiler and a layered bumper. It also has rear-wheel steering, which allows crab-walking and tighter turning movements.
|Dimensions
|Electric version
|Length
|5,180mm
|Width
|1,990mm
|Height
|1,490mm
|Wheelbase
|3,125mm
Interior and features
The dashboard gets three screens, including a 17.3-inch infotainment touchscreen, a 13.2-inch driver display and a 13.2-inch passenger screen. Global versions also offer camera-based ORVMs with dedicated door screens, although their availability in India is not confirmed.
Other features include:
- Heated, ventilated and massage-function seats
- Panoramic sunroof and augmented-reality head-up display
- Four-zone climate control and connected car technology
- ADAS, 360-degree camera and nine airbags
- Powered doors with soft-close function and powered tailgate
- 20-speaker Devialet sound system
Electric and plug-in hybrid powertrains
The Z9 GT is available globally in fully electric and plug-in hybrid versions. The powertrain for India has not been confirmed yet.
|Specifications
|Electric
|Plug-in hybrid
|Engine/motors
|Three electric motors
|2.0L petrol + three motors
|Power
|1,156hp
|Up to 1,000hp
|Torque
|1,200Nm
|1,035Nm
|Battery
|122.5kWh
|38.51kWh
|0-100kph
|2.7 seconds
|3.6 seconds
|Claimed range
|600km WLTP
|201km electric range
The electric version supports up to 1,500kW DC and 11kW AC charging in markets where these specifications are offered. BYD claims a 10 to 97 percent charge in nine minutes under suitable conditions.
The plug-in hybrid version has a claimed total range of up to 1,100km.
India launch
The BMW i5 M60 is expected to be among its closest alternatives in India. More details about the India-spec model, including its powertrain, features and final pricing, will be announced at the November 13 launch.