Bajaj Pulsar 125 Split Seat Drum Variant Launched At Rs 73,274

Pune based automotive giant, Bajaj Auto has launched a new variant for its popular bike- Pulsar 125. Just like all other trims, the new Pulsar 125 Split Seat drum variant is also priced at an odd figure of Rs 73,274 (ex-showroom). It comes out as a cheaper option against the already available disc brake version which is priced at Rs 80,218 (ex-showroom). Except for the presence of drum brakes on both the tyres, all other mechanical details remain unchanged in both the bikes.

The drum variant of the bike comes with the same sporty split-seats with split grab rails, engine cowl, and graphics like the Pulsar 150 motorcycle. The bike also comes with all other features like the halogen headlamp with twin DRLs, the signature Pulsar fuel tank with shrouds, an engine cowl, and split-style seats. It is available in two color options – Black Red and Black Silver.

As mentioned earlier, there are no mechanical changes to the drum variant. The bike uses the same 124.4 cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that’s known to produce 11bhp of power and 10.8 Nm of peak torque. The bike comes mated to a five-speed gearbox. On the suspension front, the Pulsar 125 Drum Variant comes equipped with the conventional telescopic front fork and twin gas shock absorbers at the rear.

This new variant comes at a much cheaper price, by sacrificing on the disc brakes. This variant will help Bajaj Auto, to further boost the sales during the upcoming festive season and make the most out of the current increase in demand for affordable entry-level 125cc bikes, due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and the concept of social distancing.

The company has also introduced benefits like a cash discount offer on select models, during the festive seasons. Under these benefits, Bajaj Auto will also be offering cash discounts on other bikes from the entry-level segment. These include a cash discount of up to Rs 1600 on the Bajaj Platina and a cash discount of up to Rs 3000 on the Pulsar 125. Under this scheme, other variants of the Pulsar and Platina bikes are also offered with benefits and discounts.