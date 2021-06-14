Teased On Social Media, The Force Gurkha Is Almost Here!

Force Motors gave us the first look at the 2021 BS6 Force Gurkha at the Auto Expo last year. It was slated for an official launch at a later date in 2020 itself, but then COVID-19 happened. Fans have been impatiently waiting for the rugged SUV ever since. Six months into 2021 and there was still no word from the carmaker until a teaser arrived on their social media handles. There is no official launch date, however, a comment reply on Instagram hints that the Gurkha will be on the roads next quarter.

More Details

Fans of the Gurkha were welcomed by a teaser video on the car’s official social media platforms. The caption read, “We can totally understand your excitement! We’re almost there!” and the hashtags – #comingsoon #forcegurkha #gurkha #forcemotors. The video opened with snapshots of fans asking when the launch will happen following a response – “We’ve heard you. You’ll have your answer soon. Stay Tuned!”.

Powertrain

Mechanically, the Gurkha is expected to be powered by a 2.6L, 4 cyl Common Rail Direct Injection ( CRDI ) engine which puts out 90BHp and 260Nm of peak output figures. It comes mated to a 5-speed manual transmission. The Gurkha could also feature manual-locking diffs. Force could also introduce 2.2L diesel propelled Gurkha with more power at a later stage.

Exterior & Interior

We expect Force to carry over most of the exterior aesthetics from the car showcased at the Expo in 2020. The same is visible in what seems to be an official brochure that was leaked earlier. Upfront, the Gurkha has the hard to miss tall and boxy stance. The round housing for the headlamps, a large Force logo in the middle, chrome elements running across are all reminiscent of the G63. The sides are home to the 16-inch alloys and heavy rubber cladding that give the Gurkha its much loved rugged look. The rear is expected to house the spare wheel, a narrow ladder and a carrier at the top.

Spy shots that made the rounds of the internet, revealed some of the aspects of the upcoming Gurkha’s cabin. Adding to the utilitarian charm is a redesigned dashboard along with circular AC vents and a touchscreen infotainment system. Spy shot also gave a glimpse of the two-door version with a longitudinal bench and a hardtop.

Once launched the Gurkha will go up against the New Mahindra Thar which has been enjoying all the success of an early launch. The Gurkha if priced aggressively, could pose as a notable option for offroad enthusiasts.