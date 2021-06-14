Defence Personnel Can Now Purchase Nissan And Datsun Cars Through CSD

Nissan India announced the availability of its entire range of Nissan and Datsun products in Canteen Store Departments (CSD). Defence personnel can now avail of all CSD approved applicable discounts and offers through CSD Depots across the country. This is yet another aggressive move from the Japanese automaker to push their sales numbers upwards. After waging a price war against its rivals with the launch of the Magnite last year, they had recently announced the first-of-its-kind subscription plan for consumers in India.

More Details

Defence personnel now have the option of owning a Nissan or a Datsun car from the CSD depots. They will have a total of 24 variants to choose from in the Nissan and Datsun range. The Magnite starts from ₹4.82L while the Kicks can be bought starting at just ₹8.80L. As for the Datsuns, the Go can be purchased starting at ₹4.83L and the Redi-Go will start at ₹3.28L

Official Statement

In his official statement, Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India said, “Nissan is honoured to serve our brave defence personnel and is delighted to bring the entire range of Nissan and Datsun products along with the newly launched game changer in the SUV segment, the all-new Nissan Magnite, at the highest value proposition.”

Here is a price list of all the variants that will be available through CSD depots:

The process of buying cars for CSD beneficiaries is online, including the selection of vehicle to be purchased, uploading dealer documents viz. Availability Certificate & Proforma Invoice, customer documents viz. Canteen Card, KYC, payment transfer details etc. till the Issuance of Local Supply Order (LSO) being digitized. The address of the AFD portal to apply for a car purchase is https://afd.csdindia.gov.in/.

Defence personnel can use Nissan’s Shop@Home digital platform for a complete contactless car buying experience. The platform extends features like –

Online Booking of Vehicles

Virtual Showroom

Virtual Test Drive

Vehicle Personalization

Exchange Value Evaluation

EMI Calculator

EMI Comparison

Finance Application

Nissan also offers a choice for the customers to pay at the dealership after they have checked all the details online.