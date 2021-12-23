Tata Zest Brutally Crashes; All The Occupants Escape With Minor Scratches

In recent times, Tata cars are being recognized as some of the safest machines available in the Indian market. Almost every car from the brand has received a pat on the back from NCAP. In a list of Indian cars tested by global NCAP, the name Tata could be seen at the top spots. The brand has dominated the list and had six of its vehicles in the top 10 positions.

A similar story

A similar story, showing Tata’s strength has surfaced in Assam. A Tata Zest underwent a terrible accident causing the entire car to be demolished.

But all 4 passengers were rescued from the vehicle with only minor injuries. The surfaced pictures show that the right side of the vehicle has been completely destroyed. The doors, fenders, and the bonnet have all been crushed and even the engine and frame of the car were damaged. The fact that all the passengers, which also included a child (a young girl) only sustained minor injuries, is nothing less than a feat of strength and safety.

On closer observation of the car, we found out that the car was a Tata Zest Revotron 1.2L XM (Petrol) and was a 2017 model. This model is equipped with 2-Airbags and does not offer ABS or EBD. Zest was discontinued in 2019 and was replaced by new models like the Tigor. The newer cars from Tata have only been bettered in quality and especially in terms of safety.

Also read: Tata Punch Becomes The Safest Indian Car!

Today, Tata’s entire range of vehicles from its SUVs to its electric vehicles, are being ranked very highly in Global NCAP testing. Thanks to Tata Motors, buyers have also started to realize the importance of safety ratings, as the brand has been sending all its new arrivals to NCAP, where they pass with flying colours. As crash testing of cars is not mandated by any government, many brands do not pay attention to safety standards. They cut corners to save costs and put lives at risk. Tata with its cars has exemplified that safety doesn’t necessarily come at a higher cost. Moreover, it is also a matter of pride for us Indian that our home-grown brand is being counted amongst one of the safest cars in the world.

Images sent by our reader Sahid Hannan.