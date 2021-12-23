Here Are The Highlights From VW Polo NRC Round Two

There are many National Championship events hosted in our country. These championships provide opportunities for people to showcase their racing talent. Ceratin championships hosted in our country are the JK tyre championship, Gixxer cup, and MRF Championship to name a few. Recently, Volkswagen Motorsport India’s One-make series – the Polo Championship concluded round 2 of its 12th edition at the Madras Motor Racetrack in Chennai.

What turned out to be one of the trickiest racing weekends, was also one of the most exciting and competitive racing witnessed this season. Salem’s Sai Sanjay and Chennai’s Ritesh Rai won their first races of the season by taking victory in race 1 and race 2.

Major highlights

17-year old Sai Sanjay took full advantage of the track condition and dominated the qualifying session, putting in a lightning-quick lap to ensure a pole position in the first race of round 2. The heavy downpour delayed the start of the race 1 on Sunday. Sai Sanjay, who started on the pole, took advantage of a clear track ahead, and raced ahead of his competitors, ensuring a perfect race from start to finish. Sandeep, Oshan, and Sourav had a close fight for the second spot, but ultimately, it was Sandeep who took home the second place ahead of Sourav, who finished third

The second race of the day started in a reversed grid order, with the top 12 finishers in race 1, reversing their positions. Diana Pundole, the only female racer in the pack, started at the third position, with an eye on the top three podium positions. Adil Shah, who was on the pole, had a day to forget, with him losing three-track positions and ending the day at the fourth position.

Chennai’s Ritesh rai, who was second on the grid, took home the victory, ahead of Avik Anwar, who finished a close second after starting the race at the seventh spot. Sandeep, who finished in the third position, was the biggest gainer of the day. He started the race at the 11th position and managed a podium finish as a result of some breath-taking racing.

Official statement

Sirish Vissa, Head of Volkswagen Motorsport India, “Both the races of round 2 were a hard competition, with all the participants showcasing some brilliant driving and phenomenal composure on a wet racetrack. Despite the challenging weather conditions, we witnessed a lot of overtaking and wheel-to-wheel action during both the races. I would like to congratulate Sai Sanjay and Ritesh Rai for keeping their cool and performing well throughout the race. I am eagerly looking forward to round 3 of the Volkswagen Polo National Racing Championship.”

