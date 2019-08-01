Tata Tigor EV Prices Witness Massive Slash After GST Rate Cut

The Government is backing a massive electric mobility push in India, which has caused a turmoil of sorts in the automotive sector. While traditional players are still trying to devise a strategy to find a way through, new EV manufacturers, and also established players who saw it coming, are trying to make the most of it. As a result, in light of the recent announcement made by the government to slash the GST rates of all electric-powered vehicles from 12% to 5%, the price of Tata Motors’ EVs, will be reduced by up to Rs. 80,000.

Starting in August 2019. The price reduction will be valid across all the variants of Tigor EV – XE (Base), XM(Premium) and XT (High). The Tigor EV which was earlier priced between Rs. 12.35–12.71 Lakhs (ESP Mumbai), will now be available to customers at a starting price of Rs. 11.58–11.92 Lakhs. However, these prices do not include the FAME subsidy & TCS.

Upon its commercial launch in June 2019, the XM variant of the Tigor EV retailed for INR 9.99 Lakh, while the more equipped XT variant came with a price tag of INR 10.09. Both the prices are ex-showroom, Delhi, and also include a subsidy of INR 1.62 Lakh under the FAME II scheme. Apart from the subsidy as part of the Fame II scheme, buyers also receive a 3-year/1.25 lakh kilometre warranty.

Powering the Tigor EV is 72V, 3-Phase AC induction motor. This motor gives a power output of 41 PS and twisting force of 105 Nm. While the figures may sound quite low, do bear in mind that electric motors produce torque instantly, making them quick, despite having low power figures. The Tigor EV takes 12 seconds to reach 60 kmph from a standstill and has a top speed of 80 kmph. This motor is fed by a 16.2 kWh battery which offers a range of 142 kms. Charging the car up to 80% would take 6 hours with a normal charger and 1.5 hours if done with a fast charger. The GST rate cut for electric vehicles has had its effect on prices of other electric vehicles too, where the Ather 450 electric scooter now asks for INR 9,000 less. For now, it is only available in Chennai and Bangalore.