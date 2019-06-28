Tata Tigor EV Launched, Prices Start From INR 9.99 Lakh

Tata Motors has finally launched the all-electric variant of the Tigor compact sedan. Called the Tigor EV, this all-electric car would currently be offered to fleet & commercial operators. Individual buyers would also be able to purchase one. The car would be offered in two trim levels – XT and XM. Both these trim levels would be equipped just like their petrol or diesel powered siblings. The entry-level XM variant of the Tigor EV retails for INR 9.99 Lakh while the more equipped XT variant comes with a price tag of INR 10.09. Both the prices mentions are ex-showroom, Delhi. These prices also include a subsidiary of INR 1.62 Lakh under the FAME II scheme. Apart from the subsidiary as part of the Fame II scheme, buyers will also receive a 3-year/1.25 lakh kilometre warranty.

Powering the Tigor EV is 72V, 3-Phase AC induction motor. This motor gives a power output of 41 PS and twisting force of 105 Nm. While the figures may sound quite low, do bear in mind that electric motors produce torque instantly, making them quite quick despite having low power figures. The Tigor EV takes 12 seconds to reach 60 kmph from a standstill and has a top speed of 80 kmph. This motor is fed by a 16.2 kWh battery which offers a range of 142 km. Charging the car up to 80% would take 6 hours with a normal charger and 1.5 hours if done with a fast charger.

In other news, the Indian automotive giant, Tata Motors has been busy making its range of vehicles BS – VI compliant. With the new emission norms scheduled to be enacted from April of 2020, the manufacturer is preparing well in advance to meet the said deadline. While the petrol powered Revotron motor is highly likely to be upgraded to become BS – VI compliant, the same can not be said for the Revotorq diesel engine. Upgrading the diesel engine to meet the BS – VI norms represents quite a huge cost, which would be passed on to the customer, further increasing the gap between petrol and diesel power cars, by a huge margin. Whatever the car may be, keep looking at this space for more news on it.