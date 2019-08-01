Euler Motors To Introduce Electric 3-wheeler Cargo Vehicles By Early Next Year

With around 100 prototype e-vehicles already running on the roads of Delhi-NCR, and used by companies like BigBasket, EcomExpress, BlueDart, Udaan etc., Euler Motors will launch its 3-wheeler light commercial cargo vehicles by early next year. Founded in 2018, Euler Motors has so far raised USD 2 Million from investors like Blume Venture, Emergent Ventures and Andrew Lee to set-up the manufacturing & R&D facility, building indigenous Li-ion battery pack and hire talent.

The range of the current commercial cargo electric vehicles are 80-100 KMs, depending on the load on the vehicles and has the total capacity to carry 500 Kgs weight. The company performs its research, manufacturing, and assembly from its two centres in Faridabad, Haryana and Okhla Industrial Area, New Delhi.

The R&D team at Euler Motors is focused on building an automotive-grade lithium-ion battery pack that could deliver the range required for intra-city logistics in all-weather, temperatures and road conditions. The company currently makes Li-Ion battery pack of 5.76 KWh for its vehicles. Parallelly, Euler Motors has set up charging and service stations, combining hardware and software to bring components like powertrain control, battery and thermal management system with telematics and a data-driven approach to fine-tune performance and improve efficiencies of last-mile logistics. The company has also installed over 70 electric vehicle charging stations within Delhi-NCR.

Euler Motors is founded by Saurav Kumar who previously co-founded Cube26 Software Pvt. Ltd, a mobile technology platform that was acquired by Paytm at the beginning of 2018. Talking about the plans and approach of the company, Mr Saurav Kumar, Founder and CEO, Euler Motors said, “Euler Motors is working towards providing sustainable last-mile transportation by accelerating the adoption of electric vehicles. We understand the challenges of the sector, but we believe that our indigenously created battery pack and upcoming innovation in the light commercial vehicle segment will set an industry standard and thereby help e-commerce companies, logistics providers and independent fleet owners.”