Tata Tiago XTA Is Now The Most Affordable Automatic Tiago

Tata Motors announced the launch of the new XTA variant of its hatchback – the Tata Tiago, at a starting price of INR 5.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom, Delhi). Customers now have quite a few options to choose from within the Tiago range. Previously, in 2020, the Company had launched the BS6 version of this car as a part of Tata Motors new forever range, which also became the recipient of the 4-star adult safety rating, awarded by the Global NCAP, adding another feather to its cap. The new XTA variant has now become the most affordable automatic variant of the Tata Tiago.

More details –

The Tiago comes equipped with some segment-first safety features such as Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with Corner Stability Control (CSC) & electronic brakeforce distribution (EBD), rear parking assist etc.

In terms of features, the top-spec, fully-loaded variant comes with a touch-screen infotainment system with Apple Car Play and Android Auto, a Fully Digital Instrument Cluster, push-button start Stop and Auto AC. The cars also offer dual-path suspension, dual airbags, rear camera, ABS with EBD, a flat-bottom wheel, new fabric upholstery, steering mounted controls, and a height-adjustable driver’s seat.

On the performance front, the Tiago 2020 sports a more confident, mature design, and is now available in both manual and AMT options, it also comes equipped with the company’s new Revotron 1.2 Litre BS6 petrol engine, which cranks out 86PS of peak power and 117 Nm of peak torque. The Tiago is offered with either a 5-speed stick or an AMT gearbox with manual mode.

Official statement

Commenting on the introduction of this new variant, Mr Vivek Srivatsa, Head Marketing, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit (PVBU), Tata Motors said, “Fulfilling our brand promise of staying New Forever, we are constantly listening and gathering feedback from the market. The Tiago has received a tremendous market response from across regions. Furthermore, the automatic transmission (AT) segment in India is booming and the same has been proven in the sales of Tiago as well. Acknowledging the increasing preference for ATs we are excited to introduce the XTA version to the range and are confident that this new variant will not only give us a competitive edge in the mid-hatch segment but will also provide customers with accessible options to choose from at every price point.”