Tata Tiago Gets Some Air Time During Delivery But Not In An Expected Manner

Buying a car is a big decision for most people and on that auspicious day, imagine something happens to the car. We have heard before that on the delivery day the brand-new car is damaged and the owner suffers a huge loss. The reopening of the car sales meant that the customers waiting to get their products delivered and the ones waiting for auspicious days to take delivery could cause a little chaos. In a recent incident that occurred in Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh, the owner of a brand-new Tata Tiago crashed his car whilst taking delivery and that’s an accident nobody wants to be at the receiving end of.

Watch video

Adding more to the incident, this incident took place in Alkapuri Cross Road, Nagole Colony in Hyderabad. They are an authorized Tata dealership. The dealership consists of 2 floors, 1st, and the ground. The recorded CCTV footage shows the car waiting to be taken down in a hydraulic ramp to the ground floor.

It was reported by the local media that the owner was on the driver’s seat and he might have accelerated or perhaps engaged the drive mode on in the AMT variant to cause the Tiago rolling and falling to the ground. He was reportedly injured along with another person standing on the ground taking some part of the impact and both are currently in hospital. The Tiago involved in the accident was in an upside-down state and thus it took some time for the rescue team to recover the driver and the other person involved. By seeing the video, we cannot help but think that the accident could have been worse. We wish a speedy recovery to the owner and the other person.

Tata Motors’ Tiago is one of the safest cars money could buy in an affordable budget but as we often say it is down to us to drive responsibly. It is important to note that the hatchback achieved four stars for adult occupant protection and three stars for child occupant protection from the Global NCAP crash test organization.