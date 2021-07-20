The Iconic Ford GT40 Is Going All-Electric!

For those of you unfamiliar with the Ford GT40, it is one of the most iconic cars to ever tread this planet. The Hollywood movie Ford v Ferrari perfectly captures the legacy of this iconic vehicle, also deemed as the Ferrari eater! The strong emergence of electric vehicles and the ever-changing regulation norms could soon translate to the fact that you won’t be able to drive vintage beauties such as the Ford GT40 in near future. The only possible solution to keep these vintage machines running is to swap their archaic ICE internals with an electric powertrain.

Who’s pulling off the job?

And that is exactly what British Electric upfitter Everrati is doing to the iconic Ford GT40 as they have sourced a replica of the same from renowned builder Superperformance. Superperformance is the maker of licensed replicas of racing classics.

This isn’t going to be just a swap and drive job as it will feature a “custom-designed electric power unit and battery system” that will be designed to mimic the weight distribution and overall performance of the gas-powered original. The company hasn’t revealed any specs of the electric Ford GT40 “custom-designed electric power unit and battery system” that will be designed to mimic the weight distribution and overall performance of the gas-powered original.

Ford breathed a new life in the GT40 back in 2016 when it resurrected the iconic car in this modern era. The modern GT40 features a rear-wheel-drive layout, while wrapped by the sleek, aerodynamic, two-door coupe body shell sits a mid-mounted next-generation twin-turbocharged, 3.5 litre, EcoBoost V6 producing more than 600 horsepower. While we cannot expect the all-electric GT40 to evoke the same emotions as its gas-powered counterpart, it is certainly a step in the right direction. Moreover, it is not just the Ford GT40 that will receive an electric conversion as both the companies mentioned here are planning to build a line of electric classics with Everrati describing the GT40 as “first new model from the partnership.” Superformance will continue building its regular line of V8 powered GT car replicas.

The Ford GT40 might lose its essence a bit in the process but this could be the only way left to keep the icon running and not let it become yet another dusty page in the automotive history book.