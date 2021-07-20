This Tuned Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Produces 200bhp!

The Maruti Suzuki S-cross is known to feature one of the rarest engines in Maruti’s stable. The 1.6 litre multijet diesel engine sourced from Fiat made its debut in the S-Cross and it was liked by critics and enthusiasts due to its torquey and quick performance. The engine was a direct import and it was priced at premium above the standard 1.3 litre diesel. Sadly, the S-Cross 1.6 didn’t find many takers and Maruti soon discontinued it. The few enthusiasts who bought the 1.6 have retained it and many have also tuned the nuts out of it!

More powaaahh

This particular S-Cross is owned by Dr Naren(@dr.naren09 on instagram) and it produces a whopping 200bhp and 420nm of torque! Power is up from the standard 120hp and 320nm of torque thanks to the extensive list of modifications. The engine features a Wolf Moto Performance Stage 3 ECU Tune, a Garrett Turbo Upgrade and a Blackworks Decat Downpipe. The transmission duties are taken care by the standard 6 speed manual transmission. The suspension, brakes and the wheels have been upgraded too to handle all the extra power. It gets Eibach Progressive Lowering Springs which are coiled around KYB Dampers, Dixcel slotted rotors with EBC Yellowstuff brake pads for the front and EBC Ultimax2 pads for the rear. Exterior modifications include Euro spec grille and 16 inch Lenso Jäger Dyna rims wrapped in Michelin Primacy 4ST rubber. This beast can do 0-100km/h in just 6.9 seconds which is quick enough to shame many German sedans!

Pre-facelift S-cross: a close look

The pre-facelift S-Cross was Maruti’s premium offering the mid-size crossover segment. It featured a 1.3 litre DDIS diesel engine which produced 90hp and 200nm of torque and came mated to a 5 speed manual transmission. The other engine was the aforementioned 1.6 litre DDIS engine. The S-Cross offered features such as projector headlamps with LED DRLs, cruise control, keyless entry with push button start, touchscreen infotainment system, reverse parking camera, steering mounted audio controls, electrically folding outside rear view mirror and automatic climate control to name a few. The pre-facelift S-Cross was priced at a premium according to Maruti’s standards and the launch of the Hyundai Creta made it even more difficult for it to survive in the Indian market leading to one of the more poor selling models in Maruti’s stable.

