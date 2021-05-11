Yamaha XSR 155 Gets A New Matte Green Shade In Indonesia

Out of all the vehicles derived out of the Yamaha R15 V3, it is the XSR 155 that looks the most delectable. The neo-retro roadster boasts of unique styling and it actually looks like a mini version of its bigger and badder siblings. It has been speculated time and again that Yamaha India might consider bringing the XSR 155 to our shores, given the fact that the MT-15 and R15 enjoy huge popularity here but now that FZ-X has shown its face to the world, we believe that we won’t be getting the XSR 155.

Talking about the roadster, Yamaha has introduced a new livery for the XSR 155 in Indonesia. It’s priced at Rp 36,580,000, equivalent to Rs 1.89 lakh here in India.

The XSR 155 is one neat looking motorcycle and has what it takes to attract potential buyers based on its looks alone and in this new matte green shade, its retro characteristics seem more highlighted than before. The tank features subtle graphics while the side panels get a brush-metal finish. Even the front fender is colour-matched, unlike the standard models. The fit and finish, at least in pictures, looks top notch. To spice things up even further, Yamaha has also thrown in a tan shaded ribbed seat in the mix. These aside, the bike remains unchanged, both cosmetically and mechanically.

To tell you more about the XSR 155, this motorcycle is powered by a 155 cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder motor equipped with Variable Valve Actuation technology that generates 19.3 PS of peak power and 15 Nm of peak torque. This engine sends power to the rear wheels via a six-speed gearbox that comes with a slip and assist clutch. Just like the MT-15, it gets a naked design but the XSR 155 gets a wider handlebar and a shorter wheelbase. Moreover, the bike also comes with 15 mm of additional ground clearance and a bash plate is also provided to keep the engine safe from rocks and other debris. The motorcycle also comes with dual-purpose tyres.

The XSR155 gets features like round-shaped LED lights on both ends, a full-LCD digital speedometer equipped with MID and My Yamaha connect.