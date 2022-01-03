Rivian R1T Electric Pickup Truck: Is It All That You’ll Ever Need?

Rivian has found the right formula is the first go. The very first offering from the brand is the R1T, which is the first mass-produced electric pickup in the American market. This truck had been in the works for quite some time and it went on sale in the fall last year. The truck offers stunning looks, an electric powertrain, and a body that can traverse any terrain. The R1T offers peak performance on and off-road alike. It is a rugged off-roader that is equipped with some of the latest tech available on the market. The R1T starts at around $67500.

Design

The truck offers a minimalistic look and focuses more on utility. At the front, we see a thick bar headlight that stretches to the complete width of the car. Two rectangular-shaped lights are also present to maximize visibility at night. The bottom half of the bumper offers twin tow hooks, a slim mesh grille, and a silver scuff plate. The nose of the truck does not extend much further from the front tires giving it a good approach angle.

The side profile carries the same simplicity as the front. The door handles are flush with the body, the slim wheel arches and the side skid plate are both covered in black. Coming to the back, the taillight is also a thick bar that runs the complete width of the truck. The rear skid plate is also covered in silver and is slanting to give it a good departure angle. The truck gets a covered cargo bed. We get to see two 120V outlets in the cargo bed and an air compressor to inflate or deflate tires. We also get an optional full-size spare wheel in the under-bed storage.

Interior

The truck is a double cab pickup and the cabin is wide and roomy. The dashboard is available in three dual-tone color options the front surround is crafted to feel like a piece of solid furniture, with real, natural-grained ash wood wrapping around our center display. We get to see a full-size flat-bottom steering and a digital cockpit. We also get to see a humongous touchscreen infotainment system which is also used to control the HVAC. The rear passengers get a separate console for rear HVAC control. The cabin feels extremely air and illuminated thanks to the large panoramic sunroof. The truck is equipped with high-level technology and is equipped with Rivian Driver+. This system offers hands-free driving assistance. It also offers driver assistance systems like autonomous emergency braking. It uses 11 cameras 5 radars and 12 ultrasonic sensors offering a 360-degree field of vision.

Performance

This truck gets a Quad-motor set up comprised of two dual-motor drive units – one o=for the front axle, another for the rear. While the unit at the front produces 415HP and 413ft-lbs of peak torque the rear unit has more torque output and stands at 420HP of power and 495ft-lbs of torque. The battery pack on this truck has a maximum range of 505Km, and it supports 200kW DC fast-charging. This truck is sprung on independent air suspensions that allow over 6-inches of vertical adjustment. This is a heavy-duty pickup and has a load barring capacity of close to 5000Kg.

Camp Kitchen

Camp Kitchen is one of the most talked-about features of the Rivian R1T. The car has a retractable kitchen with all the necessary items included in it. The heart of the kitchen is a two-burner induction cooktop, a 4-gallon water tank, pump, collapsible sink, and spray faucet. It also includes cutlery and cookware to help in giving you the best camping experience possible.

