Tata Tiago And Tigor Won’t Be Getting The ‘Dark’ Treatment – Here’s Why!

When it comes to overall design philosophies adopted by Indian car manufacturers, it is Tata Motors that has evolved the most. Be it their entry-level offering Tiago or their flagship Safari, they all look the part. To create further visual drama and to entice more customers based on their looks alone, Tata recently launched the Dark Editions of the Altroz, Nexon, Nexon EV and the Harrier. Now that Tata has decided to dip all its vehicles in the sinister dark shade, it only makes sense to assume that their popular offerings Tiago and Tigor will also receive the dark treatment.

No Dark treatment for Tiago and Tigor – Here’s why!

However, much to our displeasure, they won’t be getting the said Dark treatment anytime soon. According to the latest media reports, Tata’s officials confirmed during the Tiago NRG launch event that the Dark editions are only reserved for their premium offerings.

Going by the same statement, we can expect the homegrown carmaker to lend the Safari its Dark theme soon. The reborn Safari will be completing its 1st anniversary early next year. To commemorate the occasion, Tata could officially launch Safari’s Dark edition.

New variants for Harrier and Safari

In a bid to make its SUV range more value for money, Tata Motors has added the XTA+ variant to the Harrier, Harrier dark and Safari range. The XTA+ variant comes with a 6-speed automatic transmission and a panoramic sunroof with global close, anti-pinch and rain-sensing closure. The Harrier XTA+ costs ₹19.14 lakhs, the Harrier XTA+ dark edition costs ₹19.34 lakhs and the Safari XTA+ costs ₹20.08 lakhs. Let’s take a look at the other standard features which you get with the XTA+ variant.

The XTA+ variant comes with features such as projector headlamps, dual function LED DRLS, R17 alloy wheels, floating island 7” touchscreen infotainment system with 8 Speakers (4 Speakers + 4 Tweeters), Android Auto & Apple Car Play connectivity, push-button start, fully automatic temperature control, reverse parking camera, auto headlamps and rain-sensing wipers and more. Additionally, the Safari offers iRA connected car features, mood lighting, cruise control & a tire pressure monitoring system.