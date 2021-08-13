Toyota Ups Its Sinister Game With The Fortuner GR Sport In Indonesia

One of the primary reasons behind Toyota Fortuner’s mammoth popularity is the road presence it commands. This also contributes to the fact that it is a preferred choice for powerful figures of our society. But if you think that the standard Fortuner or even the more premium Legender variant isn’t bulky or brawny enough for you, the Japanese carmaker has spawned a more aggressive and sportier version of the Fortuner in Indonesia dubbed as GR Sport trim. The Fortuner GR Sport trim is the birthchild of Toyota’s performance division Gazoo Racing and is set to replace the TRD Sportivo edition in Indonesia.

Despite being developed by Toyota’s motorsport division, it only gets aesthetic updates and the mechanicals remain exactly the same as before.

Looks

To make the whole package look more aggressive and brawnier, the company has introduced restyled front and rear bumpers. To lend it a more sinister appeal as compared to its standard variants, it also features black accents all around. The front also features restyled LED headlamps and DRLs. Gorgeously sculpted 18-inch alloy wheels also look the part. To complete the package, Toyota has also included ‘GR Sport’ badging all around.

Features

When it comes to the cabin, it does get some additional bits over the standard Fortuner and these newly added features include a new rear-seat entertainment system with ambient lighting, adaptive dual-zone automatic climate control, and a new surround monitor that helps prevent collisions when parking. It retains the 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, kick sensor for the powered tailgate, wireless charging and auto-dimming IRVM.

Specs

Also, it is offered in just the Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD) configuration. The new Fortuner GR Sport RWD has been introduced exclusively with a six-speed automatic transmission. At the heart of the SUV sits a 2.7-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine that is capable of churning out 158 bhp and 242 Nm of peak torque. In addition to that, it also benefits from a 2.4-litre, four-cylinder diesel that is capable of pushing out 145 bhp of maximum power and 400 Nm of peak torque.

Although we currently have no official word from the company regarding its launch in India, we believe that Toyota should bring it here instead of the TRD Sportivo that we used to get earlier.