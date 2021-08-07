The Tata Safari ST- A Safari Meant For Track days!

The Tata Safari and Harrier seem to be a favourite among 3d illustrators for designing concepts. Guess this could be attributed to their design and versatility of looking good in every body style and colour. We’ve already seen the Safari GTS and convertible concepts which look absolutely smashing. We now get to take a look at the Safari ST made by Instagram user @bimbledesigns.

What’s new?

The Safari ST is a track-only concept that features a fire breathing 6.2 litre Hemi V8 engine straight from a Jeep Trackhawk! The concept also features different headlights as compared to the standard Safari. It is also lowered and it sits on track wheels which suits its sporty credentials.

The concept sports a silver body colour with a black stripes paint job. Other details include a hood scoop and ST badges on the fenders. It also features Safari branding on the side. This concept is surely what dreams are made of and it would be wishful thinking to see this concept turn into reality!

Tata Safari: a quick recap

Speaking about the standard Safari, it gets features such as an 8.8” touch infotainment system with iRA that supports voice commands. It also gets an e-parking brake, automatic climate control, 9-speaker JBL system, terrain response modes, ambient lighting powered driver’s seat etc. Mechanically, the Safari is powered by the same 2.0L fiat sourced 4 cylinder Kyrotec turbo diesel engine which puts out 170PS of peak power and 350Nm of peak torque.

It is mated to a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox unit. It shares its platform and architecture with the Harrier is 63mm longer and 80mm taller than the Harrier. The Tata Safari is available in 6 or 7-seating configurations takes on the likes of MG Hector Plus, Hyundai Alcazar and the upcoming Mahindra XUV700. We had recently spotted the Tata Safari being tested but we don’t know what Tata might be cooking. Tata could be testing an AWD powertrain or even a petrol engine to make up for the lack of it when compared to the competition.