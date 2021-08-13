MY2022 Kawasaki Vulcan S Launched In India At INR 6.10 Lakh

Kawasaki India seems to be on a spree of updating its 650cc lineup with minor cosmetic changes. Having already launched the updated versions of the Ninja 650 and the Z650, the Japanese bikemaker has now launched the MY22 middleweight cruiser Kawasaki Vulcan S, at an ex-showroom price starting at INR 6,10,000/-. The Vulcan S will be available in “METALLIC MATTE GRAPHENESTEEL GRAY” colour.

The Vulcan S gets the new colour of grey on the fuel tank along with silver colour to set up the fine contrast between the colour combination. In further addition to the eye-catchy colour scheme, a green line successfully runs over the fuel tank, radiator side covers and wheel rims confidently grabbing the attraction of people and describing the brand identity of Kawasaki.

Specs and features

Back in August 2020 when Kawasaki India launched the BS6 Vulcan S, it was priced at INR 5.79 Lakh, making it around INR 40,000 cheaper than the updated model. The motorcycle has remained the same mechanically. The Vulcan S is Kawasaki’s first and only cruiser offering in the country and is powered by a liquid-cooled, 4-stroke parallel twin 649cc motor that puts out 61PS at 7,500rpm and generates 62.4 Nm at 6,600rpm. The motorcycle continues to weigh 235 kg which is the same as before and the fuel tank capacity also stays the same at 14 litres.

Also read: Kawasaki Vulcan S Receives New Colourways And A New Cafe Variant In The USA

The Vulcan S features an adjustable ride height of 27.8-inch along with 3-way adjustable footpegs and adjustable brake and clutch levers. Even the handlebar can be adjusted for reach and can be moved an inch closer if desired. Stopping power is provided by a 300mm front disc, controlled by a two-piston caliper, while the rear wheel gets a 250mm disc along with a single-piston caliper. Suspension duties are performed by an offset laydown single-shock at the rear with a linkage arrangement enabling a longer stroke for increased ride comfort. The rear suspension also sports adjustable preload, with 7 positions to suit rider size and payload, while the front uses a conventional, telescopic setup.

Styling features include the teardrop-shaped, 3.7-gallon fuel tank, inverted triangular headlight and black mirrors to match the black frame and the distinctive large-volume exhaust muffler. At the back, the LED rear light is incorporated into the rear fender, which is supported by the separate rear sub-frame. The bikes ride on five-spoke design with twin spokes, measuring 18” at the front, and a 17” rear.