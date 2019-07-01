Tata Teases Dual Tone Variants Of The Harrier SUV

Launched at the beginning of the year, the Harrier was one of the most anticipated SUVs in the Indian market. Offered in a choice of five exciting colours – Orcus White, Telesto Grey, Ariel Silver, Thermisto Gold and Calisto Copper. However, going by the teasers seen on the Facebook page of Tata Motors, very soon, dual tone shades would also accompany these 5 colour options. Going by the teasers, it seems that the shades of Orcus White and Calisto Copper would be receiving a dual tone finish with a contrasting black shade. Although dual tone colours have been available with the Harrier as part of dealer level accessories, the company will be making dual tone SUVs straight from their factory for the first time.

What started life as the H5X concept at the Delhi Auto Expo last year, the Tata Harrier borrows its segment defying looks from this concept car. The Harrier is sold in a total of 4 trim levels. The base variant model is the XE, which is followed by the XM, XT and the range-topping XZ plus. The top of the line variant comes with a number of features, including an 8.8-inch touch enable infotainment screen, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, 9-speaker JBL audio system, chilled central armrest storage, a digital instrument console and much more.

Accompanying those solid set of features is a solid set of mechanics. The Harrier uses the same underpinnings as the Discovery Sport SUV from, Tata-owned, Land Rover. This chassis also comes with a strong power plant, a 2-litre Multijet oil burner borrowed from Fiat. Dubbed the Kryotec engine, this motor has been tuned to produce 140 PS and a maximum twisting force of 350 Nm. Power is sent to the front wheels via a six-speed manual transmission, and comes with three driving modes – Eco, City and Sport. Apart from that, the Harrier also comes with ESP paired with a terrain response system with three driving modes – Normal, Rough and Wet which help the car improve its performance off the road, despite being a front wheel drive vehicle. To know more about this SUV, do watch our in-depth review, which has been linked below.