Tata Aeris To Replace Tigor, New Sedan To Launch On September 25

Tata Tigor is all set for a facelift on 25th September but with a different name. The brand has officially teased the updated compact sedan, revealing a few design details before its full debut. The new model will be called the Tata Aeris and will take the Tigor’s place in Tata Motors’ sedan range.
New Name And Fresh Design
The first teaser gives a small look at the front and rear sections of the sedan. Tata has also shown the car in a new purple colour. The complete design is still covered, but several details are now visible.
- Headlamps: Slim LED units with LED DRLs
- Fog lamps: LED units are expected on the bumper
- Grille: New design with a sharper appearance
- Bumpers: Revised at both ends
- Tail lamps: New LED units are expected
- Wheels: Fresh alloy wheel design, likely 15-inch units
The Aeris will continue with the familiar compact notchback shape. It will also use the same basic platform as the Tiago and Tigor, although Tata is expected to make sheet metal changes to the updated sedan.
More Equipment In The Cabin
The cabin is expected to receive several new features. The list could include a 10.25-inch touchscreen, a digital driver display and a 360-degree camera. Other expected equipment includes:
- Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
- Wireless charging
- Cruise control
- Automatic climate control
- Ventilated front seats
- Rear AC vents
- Type-C charging ports
- Auto-folding ORVMs
- Push-button start
- Keyless entry
Six airbags, ABS, EBD and ISOFIX mounts are also expected. ADAS is not expected to be offered.
Petrol And CNG Engines
The 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine is expected to continue. It could produce around 86 PS and 113 Nm, with a five-speed manual and five-speed AMT gearbox.
A factory-fitted CNG version is also expected.
|Powertrain
|Expected Power
|Expected Torque
|Gearbox
|1.2-litre Petrol
|86 PS
|113 Nm
|5MT/5AMT
|1.2-litre CNG
|76 PS
|97 Nm
|5MT/5AMT
Tata could also introduce an Aeris.ev later. Reports suggest it may use the Tiago EV’s 19.2kWh and 24kWh battery options, although Tata has not confirmed its battery, motor or range.
Price And Rivals
The Aeris is expected to cost around Rs 6 lakh to Rs 10 lakh, ex-showroom. It will continue to compete with the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Hyundai Aura and Honda Amaze.
The full details, variants and prices will be announced on September 25, 2026.