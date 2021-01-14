Tata Safari’s Opulent Interiors Revealed

The Tata Safari, even in its previous avatar, was renowned for its comfort inside the cabin. Its cabin wasn’t filled up to the brim with modern-day features but when it comes to getting the basics right, it blew the competition out of the park. The occupants remained comfortable and fresh even after clocking hundreds of miles on wide-open highways. This is something which contributed to the immense popularity of the homegrown SUV. Tata is all set to revive the old moniker back to life as it is gearing up to launch the all-new Safari on 26th January, 2021.

More details

Before that, Tata has officially released some images and videos to build the hype. It has also made it possible to experience the Safari through AR.

The augmented reality concept has revealed the interiors of the new Safari as well and by the looks of it, it is worthy of the ‘Safari’ tag. The interiors, as expected, are carried forward from the Harrier but features some aesthetic changes to make it differ from the Harrier. Take the dual-tone dashboard for an example. Tata has christened it as ‘Oyster White upholstery with Ashwood trim on the dashboard’. It is a major step up from the previous-gen Safari. Expect it to carry the same robust attitude linked with the moniker. It certainly looks more plush and opulent than the previous-gen Safari and Harrier for that matter! It will also get electronic parking brake and auto hold features.

Tata has been releasing teasers to build up the hype for the Safari and in one such teaser, it looks pretty evident that the Safari will get captain seats in the middle row. Captain seats are certainly more comfortable than bench ones. However, it remains to be seen that how much space will be left behind in the third row. In terms of features, expect it to feature a 7-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, climate control, cruise control, drive modes, halogen projector headlamps with LED DRLs, keyless entry with push-button start, auto headlamps and wipers and a panoramic sunroof.

The Safari is going to be powered by the same Kryotec 2.0L Diesel Engine which powers the Harrier. It is good enough to churn out 167.67 bhp@3750 rpm of power and 350 Nm@1750-2500 rpm of torque.