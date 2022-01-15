Tata Safari Dark Edition Teased Before Launch

After much wait, the Tata Safari is all set to receive the dark edition treatment. The Indian carmaker has teased the Safari Dark edition on its social media handles. The Safari Dark edition will be launching on 17th January. Expect the new Safari Dark edition to be priced around ₹30000 to ₹50000 higher than the standard version. Let’s take a look at what we can expect from it:

What to Expect

Like other cars in Dark Edition which include Tata Harrier, Tata Nexon, Nexon EV, and Tata Altroz Tata Safari will get blacked-out interiors and exteriors. We can expect TataSafari to get Oberon black color. Tata Safari might also get a Blacked-out grill with Blacked-out alloys wheels. The Chrome parts which can be found on the normal version will be Blacked-out which include window surrounding and headlight surroundings. Only the Tata logo and Dark Edition logo will have a chrome finish.

Tata Safari: a quick recap

Tata had launched the new 2021 Safari in India at a starting price of INR 14.69 Lakh (ex-showroom). The SAfari is available in six trims namely – XE, XM, XT, XT+, XZ, and XZ+. The Impact 2.0 design language of the new Safari has proven to be reliable and safe. The Safari’s tall stance has been enhanced in the new avatar like the elegant grille, the stepped roof, and the tailgate has been given some cool finishes. A strong stance, wheel arches, and some accenting of chrome give the new Safari a good look. The interior of the Safari has an Oyster White interior theme, paired with an Ash Wood dashboard.

The grille is similar to the Harrier but is all chrome on the Safari instead of the piano black finish on the Harrier. Available in 6/7 seat configurations, the Tata Safari fights for its place with the likes of the Hyundai Alcazar and the MG Hector Plus. Mechanically, the Safari is powered by the same 2.0L fiat sourced 4 cylinder Kyrotec turbo diesel engine which puts out 170PS of peak power and 350 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox unit.

It shares its platform and architecture with the Harrier is 63mm longer and 80mm taller than the Harrier. The new software update adds wireless android auto compatibility to the infotainment system. It also adds an air quality index display on the screen. Other features include WIFI connectivity. Another feature that has been added is wireless charging which is placed ahead of the drive mode selector