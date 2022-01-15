Skoda Kodiaq Facelift Gets Sold Out Within 24 Hours!

Skoda recently launched Skoda Kodiaq Facelift in India on 10th January priced at ₹34.99 lakh ex-showroom. The SUV comes with a sole petrol powertrain and 3 variants, namely, Style, Sportline, and L & K. Surprisingly, the Kodiaq facelift got sold out within 24 hours of its launch! Skoda hasn’t specified the number of units sold yet and the next batch could arrive in the coming months. One can also expect the prices to be hiked.

A quick recap

Right off the bat, the Kodiaq comes with a redesigned front hexagonal grille and body-colored bumper. The bonnet is also redesigned with new crease lines that add character and ruggedness to the SUV. It also gets Skoda’s Crystalline LEDs with minor cosmetic changes to the headlamp cluster. The rear too is redesigned and gets dynamic turn indicators and a completely new spoiler. The wheels are 18-inch alloys and each variant will have different styling.

The Kodiaq gets plush interiors on all three variants. While the Style and L&K versions get the lighter beige upholstery, the L&K gets perforated leather seats. As for the SportLine, it gets the sportier black suede finish for the upholstery and extra side bolstering and expanded shoulder support to aid the driver while taking on those corners. There is also a massive panoramic sunroof on offer and guess what, you can open it remotely along with all four windows. The SportLine and L&K trims come with a fully programmable Virtual Cockpit with digital dials and a digital console.

The Kodiaq is powered by the 2.0 L TSI engine which we saw on the Skoda Octavia. The engine makes 190 PS of power and 320 Nm of peak torque. The powerful engine is paired with a 7-speed DSG gearbox. Skoda claims that the SUV can clock 100 km/h in just 7.8 secs. We would love to get our hands on the car and test this claim. In terms of driving dynamics, the Kodiaq gets dynamic steering which flexes itself based on your driving conditions to give you a more engaging driving experience. Besides this, the fully loaded L&K variant also gets Skoda’s Dynamic Chassis Control (DCC) that enables the driver to select between Eco, Comfort, Normal, Sports, Snow, and Individual driving modes.

Other features include 4X4 Capabilities, 9 Airbags (Standard), 6 Driving Modes. Optional Canton Audio System, 8-inch Infotainment System, MySkoda Connect, Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, 10.3-inch Virtual Cockpit,40:20:40 Seat Split,270 L Boot Space With All Seats Up,2005 L Boot Space With 3rd and 2nd Row Down, Gesture Controlled Tailgate.