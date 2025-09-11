Tata Power and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Launch India’s Largest Mega EV Charging Hub in Mumbai

Quick Overview
- Mumbai gets its first TATA.ev MegaCharger hub on World EV Day.
- Can charge 16 electric vehicles at the same time.
- Located near Terminal 2, CSMIA at The Leela Hotel.
- Runs entirely on green, renewable energy.
A Landmark Launch on World EV Day
Marking a major milestone for India’s electric mobility landscape, Tata Power and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd. (TPEM) joined forces to open the Mumbai’s first large-scale TATA.ev MegaCharger hub. For a city that’s rapidly adopting electric mobility, this new facility is more than just a convenience—it’s a milestone.
The hub has been set up at The Leela Mumbai Hotel, close to Terminal 2 of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. The choice of location is no accident. It’s designed to serve a mix of EV users, from individual car owners to ride-hailing fleets, and even travelers flying in and out of the city.
What Sets This Hub Apart
Unlike smaller charging stations that can leave you waiting in line, this MegaCharger hub is built for volume and speed.
- Eight fast DC chargers with power up to 120 kW.
- Sixteen charging bays in total, which means 16 vehicles can power up at once.
- 24/7 access, ensuring drivers can charge anytime, day or night.
- Powered completely by renewable energy, under Tata Power’s Sustainable is Attainable drive.
The hub has been designed not only for city commuters but also for professionals, tourists, and hotel guests who need reliable charging without wasting time.
Voices from the Launch
At the inauguration, Dr. Praveer Sinha, CEO & MD of Tata Power, highlighted that the new hub reflects their commitment to building green, future-ready mobility solutions. He stressed that similar projects are on the horizon for other Indian cities.
Adding to this, Shailesh Chandra, MD of Tata Passenger Electric Mobility and Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, said that Tata has always aimed to lead the EV revolution by not only offering good electric cars but also ensuring a strong support system around them. According to him, the MegaCharger initiative is a big step in making EV ownership simpler and more attractive.
Part of a Bigger Plan
The Mumbai hub is part of the TATA.ev MegaCharger network, which Tata plans to expand nationwide. For Tata EV owners, there are extra perks:
- Discounts up to 25% on charging.
- Priority access at hubs.
- Integration with the Tata Power EZ Charge App (already used by 4 lakh people).
- Soon to be linked with the iRA.ev connected car app for an even smoother experience.
Tata Power already operates one of the largest EV charging networks in India:
- 5,500+ public and captive chargers,
- 1.4 lakh+ home chargers,
- 1,200+ bus charging stations across 630+ towns and cities.
The company’s long-term goal is ambitious: 7.5 lakh home chargers and 10,000 public points by 2030.
Conclusion
With this new hub, Tata Power and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility have made it clear—they’re not just selling EVs, they’re building an ecosystem. For Mumbai, the launch is a sign that electric mobility is no longer just about the early adopters. It’s mainstream, it’s convenient, and with hubs like this one, it’s here to stay.
On World EV Day, India got a glimpse of what the future looks like: a country where charging your EV can be as simple, fast, and green as filling up a tank used to be.
