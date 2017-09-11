Tata NEXON Starts Arriving At Dealerships: Here Are All The Variant-wise Details

The new Tata NEXON, which is scheduled to be launched on 21st September, 2017, has started arriving at dealerships, in a phased manner and will be available in over 650 Tata Motors’ sales outlets, for customers to experience this dynamic SUV. The car, as reported earlier, can be booked against an amount of INR 11,000. The variant-wise details are now available on Tata Motors’ official website. The compact SUV will be available in four variants : XE (Base Variant), XM, XT and XZ+ (Top Variant).

Exteriors – Ivory white accents* on Front Fog lamps, Side Beltline & Tailgate Sporty 3D Headlamps Projector Headlamps Feline-Eye shaped Daytime Running Lights Sonic Silver Dual-tone Roof Color# Signature LED tail lamps Roof Rails Wheel arch cladding Door side body cladding for scratch protection Chrome Humanity Line on Front Grill Body Colored Bumper LED High Mounted Stop Lamp Integrated rear spoiler Centre Antenna Shark-fin Antenna

(With GPS) Wheel covers Single-Tone Dual-Tone Dual-Tone 16″ Machine-cut Alloy wheels Body Colored Outside Door Handles Body Colored Outside Mirrors Outside Mirrors with Turn Indicators Three-tone Interior Scheme Door trim Fabric Insert Chrome finish on air vents Soft feel Interior roof liner Knitted Premium Fabric Seat Upholstery Gear Knob finish Granite Black Metallic Silver Metallic Silver Aluminium Satin Grand central console with front armrest & sliding tambour door Cup/Can holder on central console Rear seat central armrest with 2 cupholders Glove box with utility mouldings – 2 cup holders, Wallet holder, card holder Laptop / Tablet storage in glove box 1L bottle holder in all doors Umbrella holder in front doors Interior lamps with theatre dimming Collapsible grab handles with coat hooks at rear Without coat hook Handbag hooks inside cabin : co-driver footwell & B-pillar Carrybag hooks in boot Rear seat cushion 100% flip & flat fold Rear 60:40 seat split ConnectNext Infotainment system by HarmanTM ConnectNext 6.5″ floating dash-top touchscreen system by HarmanTM 4 Speakers 4 Tweeters Steering mounted audio, phone & voice controls Speed dependent volume control AM/FM, USB, AUX-IN, iPODTM connectivity Bluetooth connectivity Android AutoTM Call reject with SMS feature Text & WhatsappTM messages Readout & Reply Voice Command Recognition – Phone, Media, Navigation Voice commands for Climate control Image and Video Playback Smartphone integration with Connectnext App suite Trip Assist App Emergency Assist App Juke-Car App Tata Smart Remote App Tata Smart Manual App Tata Motors Service Connect App Segmented Driver Information System display Driver information system with -Digital clock -Gear shift display -Trip meter (2 nos.) -Instant & Average fuel efficiency -Distance to empty Voice alerts Door open Driver seatbelt reminder Low fuel warning Low Brake fluid warning Park brake release alert Service reminder Driver & co-driver airbags ABS with EBD Park assist with rear sensors Park assist with camera (dynamic guideways) Front fog lamps with cornering assistance Rear fog lamps Immobilizer Speed dependent auto door locks Follow-me-home lamps Day & Night IRVM Seat belt with pretensioners & load limiters Rear Wiper & Wash Rear defogger Multi drive mode: ECO/ CITY / SPORT Manual airconditioner with heater Fully automatic climate control Rear Air Vents with adjustable air flow Remote Central locking Smart key with Push-button start Front Power windows Rear Power windows Electric adjustment for Outside mirrors Electric folding for Outside mirrors Electric Power Steering with tilt adjustment Electric tailgate opening Driver footrest Driver seat height adjustment Height adjustable front seatbelts Adjustable front seat head rests Adjustable rear seat head rests Vanity mirror on Co-driver side Driver side Express-Down Power window Power window operation after ignition off (3 min) Fast USB charger Rear 12V power outlet Glovebox illumination Cooled glove box Boot lamp

The upcoming Tata Nexon will be available with two engine options: a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The petrol engine is capable of producing 110 PS of power and 170 Nm of torque while the diesel motor produces 110 PS of power and 260 Nm of torque. Transmission duties will be taken care of by a six speed manual transmission as standard while an AMT model is expected to arrive early next year.