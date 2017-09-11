Home News Tata NEXON Starts Arriving At Dealerships: Here Are All The Variant-wise Details
By Suvil SusvirkarSeptember 11, 2017

The new Tata NEXON, which is scheduled to be launched on 21st September, 2017, has started arriving at dealerships, in a phased manner and will be available in over 650 Tata Motors’ sales outlets, for customers to experience this dynamic SUV. The car, as reported earlier, can be booked against an amount of INR 11,000. The variant-wise details are now available on Tata Motors’ official website. The compact SUV will be available in four variants : XE (Base Variant), XM, XT and XZ+ (Top Variant).

Exteriors
Ivory white accents* on Front Fog lamps, Side Beltline & Tailgate
Sporty 3D Headlamps
Projector Headlamps
Feline-Eye shaped Daytime Running Lights
Sonic Silver Dual-tone Roof Color#
Signature LED tail lamps
Roof Rails
Wheel arch cladding
Door side body cladding for scratch protection
Chrome Humanity Line on Front Grill
Body Colored Bumper
LED High Mounted Stop Lamp
Integrated rear spoiler
Centre Antenna
Shark-fin Antenna
(With GPS)
Wheel coversSingle-ToneDual-ToneDual-Tone
16″ Machine-cut Alloy wheels
Body Colored Outside Door Handles
Body Colored Outside Mirrors
Outside Mirrors with Turn Indicators
Three-tone Interior Scheme
Door trim Fabric Insert
Chrome finish on air vents
Soft feel Interior roof linerKnitted
Premium Fabric Seat Upholstery
Gear Knob finishGranite BlackMetallic SilverMetallic SilverAluminium Satin
Grand central console with front armrest & sliding tambour door
Cup/Can holder on central console
Rear seat central armrest with 2 cupholders
Glove box with utility mouldings – 2 cup holders, Wallet holder, card holder
Laptop / Tablet storage in glove box
1L bottle holder in all doors
Umbrella holder in front doors
Interior lamps with theatre dimming
Collapsible grab handles with coat hooks at rearWithout coat hook
Handbag hooks inside cabin : co-driver footwell & B-pillar
Carrybag hooks in boot
Rear seat cushion 100% flip & flat fold
Rear 60:40 seat split
ConnectNext Infotainment system by HarmanTM
ConnectNext 6.5″ floating dash-top touchscreen system by HarmanTM
4 Speakers
4 Tweeters
Steering mounted audio, phone & voice controls
Speed dependent volume control
AM/FM, USB, AUX-IN, iPODTM connectivity
Bluetooth connectivity
Android AutoTM
Call reject with SMS feature
Text & WhatsappTM messages Readout & Reply
Voice Command Recognition – Phone, Media, Navigation
Voice commands for Climate control
Image and Video Playback
Smartphone integration with Connectnext App suite
Trip Assist App
Emergency Assist App
Juke-Car App
Tata Smart Remote App
Tata Smart Manual App
Tata Motors Service Connect App
Segmented Driver Information System display
Driver information system with
-Digital clock
-Gear shift display
-Trip meter (2 nos.)
-Instant & Average fuel efficiency
-Distance to empty
Voice alerts
Door open
Driver seatbelt reminder
Low fuel warning
Low Brake fluid warning
Park brake release alert
Service reminder
Driver & co-driver airbags
ABS with EBD
Park assist with rear sensors
Park assist with camera (dynamic guideways)
Front fog lamps with cornering assistance
Rear fog lamps
Immobilizer
Speed dependent auto door locks
Follow-me-home lamps
Day & Night IRVM
Seat belt with pretensioners & load limiters
Rear Wiper & Wash
Rear defogger
Multi drive mode: ECO/ CITY / SPORT
Manual airconditioner with heater
Fully automatic climate control
Rear Air Vents with adjustable air flow
Remote Central locking
Smart key with Push-button start
Front Power windows
Rear Power windows
Electric adjustment for Outside mirrors
Electric folding for Outside mirrors
Electric Power Steering with tilt adjustment
Electric tailgate opening
Driver footrest
Driver seat height adjustment
Height adjustable front seatbelts
Adjustable front seat head rests
Adjustable rear seat head rests
Vanity mirror on Co-driver side
Driver side Express-Down Power window
Power window operation after ignition off (3 min)
Fast USB charger
Rear 12V power outlet
Glovebox illumination
Cooled glove box
Boot lamp

 

The upcoming Tata Nexon will be available with two engine options: a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The petrol engine is capable of producing 110 PS of power and 170 Nm of torque while the diesel motor produces 110 PS of power and 260 Nm of torque. Transmission duties will be taken care of by a six speed manual transmission as standard while an AMT model is expected to arrive early next year.

