Six car makers and four motorcycle manufacturers to skip Auto Expo 2018

Some big names from the auto industry are likely to skip next year’s Auto Expo 2018, for reasons which include high participation cost and inadequate returns. The ones who could be marked as absent at South Asia’s largest auto show include, Ford India Pvt. Ltd, Volkswagen India Pvt. Ltd, Skoda India Pvt. Ltd, Audi India Pvt. Ltd, Nissan India Pvt. Ltd, and General Motors India Pvt. Ltd. While the last name in that list is already in the process of exiting the domestic market, popular motorcycle manufacturers like Bajaj, Ducati, Royal Enfield and Harley-Davidson have also decided against participating in the show.

According to the source of this report, a Skoda India spokesperson said the company will not participate in the show. Volkswagen India too confirmed that it won’t participate in the expo. The executives cited non-availability of India-specific models to showcase in the show and financial constraints as reasons for not participating. An executive at a carmaker, who declined to be named said, “They have not been able to sell vehicles. All the money that they get from customers, half of that goes to the government in terms of taxes.” Another executive from one of the aforementioned six companies said, “It’s not that sales swell immediately after the show. We end up spending anywhere between Rs50-60 crore but returns are not as desired. The excitement about new concepts fizzles out soon.”

Scheduled to be held in Greater Noida, near New Delhi, in February, on the shiny floors of the Auto Expo 2018, new entrants like SAIC’s MG Motor unit, Peugeot SA and Kia Motors Co. are likely to participate for the first time. Along with them, homegrown bike makers like Hero Motocorp and TVS will in all probability show off their brand new premium lineup of bikes. Car makers like Tata, Maruti, and Mahindra are also the ones who add to the excitement quotient of the event with some striking concepts and new production models.

Source: Livemint