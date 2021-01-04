Tata Nexon EVs Delivered to the Haryana Renewable Agency

Tata Motors recently partnered with the Haryana Renewable Agency (HAREDA) to deploy Nexon EVs in Haryana, as a part of its tender with EESL. In an event held today, the handover ceremony and the inauguration of the EV charging station took place in the presence of the Secretary in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas – Mr Tarun Kapoor. During the inauguration ceremony, the EESL also signed an MoU with the Govt. of Haryana to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles and strengthen charging infrastructure in Haryana State.

More details

The company has been playing a leading role in proactively driving the adoption of electric mobility in the country.

The company is closely working with other Tata Group companies including Tata Power, Tata Chemicals, Tata Auto Components, Tata Motors Finance and Croma, to contribute to the faster adoption of EVs in India through its EV ecosystem called the “Tata uniEVerse”. Tata Motors has consistently catered to the evolving needs of customers for electric cars with the introduction of best-selling products, thereby commanding a market share of 67% in EVs in H1 FY21. With more than 2000 Nexon EVs plying on Indian roads currently, the electric SUV has been widely appreciated by customers and the industry alike.

Specs and features

In terms of performance, the Tata Nexon EV comes equipped with a 30.2 kWh battery which powers the electric motor, that is capable of producing 126bhp of maximum power and 245Nm of peak torque. This electric-motor helps the Nexon, to achieve a 0-100 kmph in just 9.9 seconds. Lastly, the Nexon EV also comes with an ARAI-certified full-charge range of up to 312 kilometres. With a standard 15A, AC charger, the Nexon will take up to 8 hours to charge the battery from 20% to 100%. At the same time, its battery can be charged from 0% to 80% in 60 minutes with a fast charger.

In terms of features, the top-spec Tata Nexon XZ+ Lux variant gets features like- a sunroof, automatic headlamps, and wipers, leatherette seats, to name a few. On the other hand, the base variant also comes with features like automatic climate control, push-button start, keyless entry, and two drive modes (Drive and Sport). Also, the mid-spec XZ+ variant gets an optional dual-tone color scheme, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a rear camera, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. Apart from this, the Nexon EV also gets the ZConnect connected car technology that offers 35 features.