Nissan Magnite’s Introductory Price To Remain the Same

Nissan Motor India Private Ltd. (NMIPL), a 100 per cent subsidiary of Nissan Motor Co. Ltd. Japan introduced its Compact SUV Magnite on the 2nd of December, 2020 with a view to uplift its sales and create new inroads into the Indian market. And needless to say, it has done just that. In just its first month, it has garnered a massive 32,800 bookings across the country. That is huge, and a significant part of that was its introductory pricing.

More details

Its introductory pricing started at INR 4.99 lakhs which is a proper hatch and compact sedan territory and despite its affordable pricing, the Magnite managed to score an outstanding 4-star safety rating by the ASEAN NCAP.

This coupled with the host of features it bundled in, People went absolutely gaga over it and that reflects in the bookings it generated. Currently, Nissan has its production facility in Chennai which manufactures both Nissan and Datsun products, which has an output of 5000 units a month. Nissan has to ramp its production to meet the demands otherwise the waiting period is going to further skyrocket.

Mechanically, it is powered by the same 1.0L naturally aspirated petrol engine that powers the Renault Triber as well which puts out 72PS and 96Nm of peak outputs and is mated to 5-speed Manual transmission. It also gets a 1.0L turbo petrol unit which is good for 100PS and 160Nm of peak outputs, mated to a 5-speed Manual or a CVT unit. Apart from the base variant, the XE MT which has a delta of +INR 50,000 price hike, all other models are offered at the same price as before.

Official statements

Ashwani Gupta, COO Nissan Motor Company, said “ The overwhelming positive response we have received for the all-new Nissan Magnite is a great testament to Nissan’s commitment to driving innovation in India through world-class design, product technology and manufacturing. We are happy to reinforce our industrial strategy with a third shift to meet increasing customer demand. We hope to continue our contribution to the manufacturing and industrial sector in the country and help create further job opportunities during this uncertain period.”

Commenting on the decision, Sinan Ozkok, President, Nissan Motor India said, “Our endeavour is to enhance our customers’ satisfaction through a shorter waiting period of two to three months. This requires additional employment to increase production and delivery capacity. We are hiring more than 1,000 people in our plant and we have already reinforced our dealer network team. We will also be passing all the benefits of economies of scale to our customers for their belief in the Big, Bold, Beautiful and Charismatic SUV by the continuity of our introductory prices.”

“Nissan India has reached a colossal milestone with the launch of the all-new Nissan Magnite. Our brand philosophy of keeping the customer at the centre of everything we do enables us to create a game changer with a revolutionary value proposition. Customers have given their overwhelming response with a record level of bookings and as the token of our appreciation, we would like to continue the special introductory price till further notice.” said Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India.

The all-new Nissan Magnite is available in 20-grade line-ups and over 36 combinations, each grade walk carefully curated to meet the aspirations of discerning Indian customers: