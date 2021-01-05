Audi A4 Facelift Launched at INR 42.34 Lakh

Audi has finally launched its updated A4 in India today. It is available in 2 variants – the Progressive Plus and the Technology. Upon its launch, the new Audi A4 will go head-to-head with the likes of the BMW 3-series, the Mercedes C-Class, the Jaguar XE and the recently launched Volvo S60.

The changes

The exteriors and the interiors are all-new. Let’s start with the Exterior first. It gets a massive grille upfront with very bold and intimidating horizontal slats which in its entirety, resemble a Hexagon, and the Audi logo embedded into it. It is flanked by LED headlights on either side that house in the LED DRLs as well, which double up as turn indicators. The bumper has been reworked and houses the fog lamps and the air intakes for better aerodynamic efficiency, according to Audi.

On the sides, the A4 gets a rather plain set of 18” alloys, finished in silver, with redesigned doors. The rear carries a sleek look too. It features LED taillights and dual exhausts. The bumper has an aluminium strip running across it, which lightens up the rear.

On the inside, the cabin is a lot plusher now. It gets leather upholstery and a soft-touch dashboard along with many soft-touch elements. The steering now a bit more modern and the centre console is dominated by a large 10.1” touch infotainment system with Andriod Auto and Apple car play below which sit the horizontal AC flaps. It gets Virtua cockpit for the driver and a host of other features like Cruise control, ambient lighting, wireless charger etc. to name a few.

Powertrain

Under the hood is a major update. Audi has learnt its ways and replaced the 1.4L petrol with a more powerful 2.0L TFSI petrol engine which belts out 188BHP of peak power and 320Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a 7-speed DSG gearbox with an Audi claimed time of 7.3 seconds to go from 0-100 kph, which in all sense, is quick.

As mentioned, it is available in 2 variants: the Progressive Plus which retails for INR 42.34 lakhs ( ex-showroom ) and the Technology trim which will set you back by INR 46.67 lakhs ( ex-showroom ).

Head of Audi India, Balbir Singh Dhillon said “We are extremely happy to start the year with the launch of the latest version of one of our bestsellers, the new Audi A4. In its fifth generation, the new Audi A4 is a perfect blend of class, elegance and sporty appeal.”