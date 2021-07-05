Tata Nexon EV Teased Ahead Of Launch

Tata Motors has had a pretty busy year so far. It kickstarted 2021 with the launch of the Altroz iTurbo and soon followed it up with the resurrection of the Safari. It has been fiddling around with the variants of its existing cars as well and that includes the discontinuation of some shades. In the latest scheme of things, the homegrown carmaker is currently occupied in prepping up for the launch of Dark Editions of its Nexon, Altroz and the Harrier that is slated to happen on July 7th.

More details

It was being speculated before that Tata could also give the stealth black treatment to the Nexon EV as well and the same has been confirmed by the latest teaser released by the carmaker.

The Nexon EV will receive the same treatment as its ICE powered counterpart. The Nexon Dark Edition was recently spied at a dealership with a black interior and exterior treatment. To distinguish both the offerings, Tata could retain Nexon EV’s signature blue inserts here and there to tell the difference. We can expect the pricing to be slightly on the premium side and the Dark Edition of the Nexon EV could be priced 15,000 to 30,000 above the standard variants.

Apart from the aesthetic updates, the rest of the vehicle is expected to remain exactly the same as before. Tata Motors recently updated the Nexon EV with some minor changes. Earlier Nexon EV was already having a touchscreen infotainment system, now it has been updated. Yes, Nexon EV from now will get button less and dial less infotainment system. This will be a 7-inch display and it gets the Zonnect App with over 35 connected features. Only the XZ+ and XZ+ Luxury variants will get this feature.

The second update includes the new 16-inch alloy wheels. These diamond-cut alloys have a 5 spoke design and it looks bold. This is replaced by the old V shape cut alloys. This looks way better. Only the XZ+ and XZ+ Luxury will get these badass alloys. Whereas the base trim XM will get a steel wheel fitted with caps.

Tata Nexon EV is equipped with a 30.2kWh lithium-ion battery which paired with an electric motor churns out 126 bhp of power and 245 Nm of peak torque. This electric motor is capable of doing 0-100 kmph just under 10 secs i.e 9.9 secs. The claimed range on a single charge is 312 km. The battery has an 8-year warranty along with an IP67 rating. The battery takes about 8 hours to charge from 0-100% with a regular AC charger. The same can be done in 60 minutes with a fast charger.