Tata Nexon EV Max Unofficial Bookings Commence

Though we are only a day away from the launch, few Tata dealers across the country have unofficially started accepting bookings for the Nexon EV Max. The Nexon EV Max will feature a larger battery pack with improved performance, more equipment, and minor cosmetic changes. The Nexon EV Max is set to launch on May 11 and we expect it to be priced between the ₹17 lakh to ₹19 lakh range.

What to expect

The exterior of the Nexon EV Max is more or less similar to the standard version, save for the new 5-spoke alloy wheels. The interiors get more equipment in the form of cruise control, ventilated seats, park mode, and an air purifier. The center console has been redesigned to accommodate the new rotary selector. It gets a knurled finish on the side and the top of the rotary is illuminated wherein it displays the mode selected. The sports and normal driving mode switches have been repositioned next to the gear selector.

The Nexon EV Max also comes with an electronic parking brake with an auto-hold function. The rest of the features remain the same including a sunroof, automatic headlamps, and wipers, leatherette seats, automatic climate control, push-button start, keyless entry, 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, connected car tech, a rear camera, a semi-digital instrument cluster and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. In terms of safety, the Nexon EV Max gets hill descent control and electronic stability program (ESP). However, the biggest change in the Nexon EV Max is the bigger 40 kWh battery pack.

Being much bigger than the standard battery pack, this unit will most likely eat into the boot space. The Nexon EV Max will come with a claimed range of 400km which is significantly higher than the 312km claimed range of the standard Nexon EV. The motor will be more powerful too which will produce 136hp as opposed to the 129hp of the standard variant. The EV will feature a more powerful 6.6kW AC charger for faster charge times for the battery. The standard 3.3kW AC charger will be offered as well. It will also come with selectable regen modes which will allow users to adjust the degree of regenerative braking. The Nexon EV Max will also come with disc brakes at the rear for improved braking performance. The larger battery and more tech will certainly add more weight to the EV.