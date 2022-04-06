Tata Nexon EV Long Range Variant Set To Launch By Month End!

Tata Motors has quite a busy month lined up in terms of announcements. The Indian carmaker just revealed its Curvv concept today and there are still two more events left that are dated April 20 and 28 respectively. We suspect that the updated Nexon will be revealed on either of these dates. Let’s take a look at what we can expect from it:

What to expect

The biggest change can be seen in the battery of the car. The 2022 model will get a 40kWh battery as compared to the 30.2kWh pack seen in the previous generation model. The official range of the old Nexon EV was said to be 300Km, but the real-world range is close to 200Km. While this range is good for intracity commutes, it is not sufficient for longer inter-city or inter-state travel. With the inclusion of this larger battery pack, the car will offer a range of 400Km.

While the real-world range will be lesser than the certified figure, it might range from anywhere between 300Km to 320Km. Such a range offers more convenience to the drivers and also makes longer travel possible. There will be some new features as well. The 2022 Nexon EV will get selectable regenerative modes. With this, the driver can choose the intensity of regenerative braking that can help improve the range from the battery pack. The new car will also get the Electronic Stability Program or ESP.

Apart from that we also see some cosmetic changes like the new alloy wheels. In addition to all of this, the bigger battery pack is also heavier and increases the weight of the car by over 100Kg. The new battery pack will be offered as a long-range variant for the Nexon EV and the smaller 30.2kWh battery will make up the standard model. This will give the buyers a choice to either opt for the expensive model or the cheaper standard model.

This upgrade will equip the Nexon to go head-to-head against the MG ZS EV and Hyundai Kona EV, as both these cars offer a certified range of close to 400Km. As of now, there are no official statements regarding the cost of the 2022 Tata Nexon EV. But the new battery and the added features will take the cost up by 2-3 Lakhs raising the overall cost from ₹16L to ₹19L.