Maruti Suzuki XL6 Facelift To Launch On 21 April?

It’s not too long before Maruti launches the facelifted Ertiga. The MPV has been doing its final rounds of testing and the launch is only a few days away. Along with the Ertiga, the XL6 will be receiving the facelift treatment as well. Rumors suggest that the XL6 facelift will launch on 21st April which will be soon after the launch of the Ertiga facelift. Let’s take a look at what we can expect from both:

What to expect

The XL6 and Ertiga will get similar changes. Both are expected to receive minor cosmetic changes and changes to the powertrain. Talking about the Ertiga facelift, there is no drastic change. The only noticeable change is the grille and black surrounds for the fog lamp. Coming to the side, the overall silhouette also remains the same. It seems like the alloy wheels will be carried over from the current model as well. The rear also remains unchanged when compared to the current one.

There are certain changes in the interior like new upholstery, a new touch screen (same as the new 2022 Baleno), wireless charging, dedicated AC vents for the third row, and cruise control. Features like projector headlights, auto climate control, and a push-button start/stop system will continue to be offered with the facelifted Ertiga. It is expected to come with the same 1.5-liter, 4-cylinder, naturally aspirated engine. The engine is tuned to generate 105 hp of peak power and 138 Nm of maximum twist.

This power is sent to the front wheels via a 5-speed manual gearbox that comes as standard but Maruti also offers a four-speed automatic as an option. There are rumors of the facelifted Ertiga and XL6 coming with a new 6-speed automatic transmission.

Maruti XL6: A quick recap

Talking about dimensions, the XL6 is 4,445 mm long, 1,775 mm wide, and 1,700 mm tall. This makes the six-seater 50 mm longer, 40 mm wider and 10 mm taller than the Ertiga. The wheelbase and turning radius, however, at 2,740 mm and 5.2 meters respectively, remain unchanged from the Ertiga.

The interior follows an all-black color scheme. Features like Smartplay Studio, Cruise Control, quad-LED headlamps, and smart hybrid technology are also offered with the car. The car is offered in a total of two variants, Zeta and a better-equipped Alpha.