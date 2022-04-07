You Can Now Pre-Book The Upcoming Maruti Ertiga Facelift!

After much speculation and wait, Maruti Suzuki has officially announced the facelifted Ertiga. The facelifted Ertiga can be pre-booked via any of Maruti’s Arena showrooms or via the carmaker’s website. The booking amount is set at ₹11,000. The new Ertiga is set to bring in a host of changes including cosmetic changes, more features, and an all-new powertrain. Let’s take a look at what we can expect from it:

What to expect

The facelifted Ertiga gets a refreshed fascia with a new black grille. The lower half of the bumper has been reworked as well with black surrounds for the fog lamps. The interiors will see an upgrade in terms of the equipment offered. The 7-inch SmartPlay Pro Touch ScreenInfotainment System has been borrowed from the new Baleno and it features connected car technology as well.

The new Ertiga will feature the next-generation iteration of the 1.5-liter naturally aspirated engine. Dubbed the Dual Jet engine, it will feature smart hybrid technology and offer class-leading mileage figures. It will come mated to a new 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission that will also get paddle shifters. Additionally, the CNG variant will be available in the ZXI variant from now on.

Official statements

Announcing the bookings open for the Next-Gen Ertiga, Mr. Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director(Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “With over 750,000 delighted customers, Ertiga has been a game-changer in India’s MPV market. We are pleased to introduce the Next-Gen Ertiga, which redefines style, space, technology, safety, comfort, and convenience of traveling together. The Next-Gen Ertiga will have thoughtful new-age features, an upgraded powertrain and advanced 6-speed automatic transmission. We are confident that the next-Gen Ertiga will further delight customers, offering them a more fuel-efficient, powerful, technologically advanced, and stylish companion for long journeys together with their loved ones.”

Mr. CV Raman, Chief Technical Officer (Engineering), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, "Ertiga's continued success in the market is a testament to its undisputed reign as one of India's most loved MPV. The Next-Gen Ertiga has been elegantly designed and equipped with an all-new K-series efficient powertrain and modern features to deliver an enjoyable driving experience while ensuring the safety of loved ones. We are sure that the Next-Gen Ertiga will exceed customer expectations and continue to be the preferred choice of many more Indian families."