Tata Nexon EV Launched In Nepal At NPR 35.99L

Tata Motors in partnership with Sipradi Trading Pvt. Ltd., has launched the popular Nexon EV in Nepal at a starting price of NPR 35.99 lacs (₹22.38L). The Nexon EV will be made available in the same trim options i.e. XM, XZ+ and XZ+ Luxe which are also available in India. Tata is also offering the same 8 years or 1,60,000 km warranty on the battery and motor of the EV and 3 years or 1,25,000 km warranty on the vehicle.

Official Statement

“Speaking on the launch of the Nexon EV in Nepal, Mr Mayank Baldi – Head PVIB, Tata Motors, said, “We are thrilled to announce the launch of our electric SUV – The Nexon EV in Nepal. Powered with cutting-edge green technology, Ziptron, the Nexon EV elevates the customer experience to an all-new level. With the most aspirational design and features, uncompromised safety, superior driving pleasure, attractive service package, and a fully dedicated charging network, the Nexon EV brings to its customers the most comprehensive ecosystem, ensuring complete peace of mind at the lowest cost of ownership. We are confident that our customers will be delighted with the Nexon EV, and we wish them happy memories on behalf of Tata Motors passenger and electric vehicles.”

Commenting on this momentous occasion, Mr Siddhartha SJB Rana, Executive Chairman, Sipradi Trading Pvt. Ltd., said, “Our partnership with Tata Motors has constantly grown from strength to strength. The introduction of the Nexon EV marks another milestone in the same. The Nexon EV is uniquely suited to address the aspirations of Nepalese customers while also promoting hassle-free EV adoption. We are excited to be a part of this electrifying journey and will continue bringing the best of the products to our customers in Nepal.”

Booking The Nexon EV in Nepal

Customers from Nepal can book the Nexon EV at NPR 25,000 (₹15,500) by calling 16600155777 or on Tata’s official Nepal website. The SUV is now available for test drive and display across Sipradi’s dealer network. Tata Motors will be setting up a complete EV ecosystem and introducing the most successful EV products, along with an attractive service package, warranty on the battery, charging infrastructure with state-of-the-art DC chargers at strategic locations across the country and innovative home charging facilities