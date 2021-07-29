MG One To Be Offered In Two Appearances – “Fashionable” And “Sporty”

Well, it looks like MG Motors can’t help themselves and wait until the World Premiere of the MG One that is to be held on July 30. In the latest press release, MG has revealed the full pictures of the upcoming premium SUV. The MG One is going to be offered in two appearances namely Fashionable and Sporty.

MG One Fashionable

The Fashionable appearance of the MG One sports a sharp three-dimensional design for the front facia. The grille gets a unique design which MG calls a “lightning parameterized” design. The pattern actually concentrates on the visual centre of the grille which houses the MG badge that is made up of tungsten steel giving it a sun-like appearance. The car is wrapped in a “bubble orange” paint job that gives it a strong sense of action and strength.

MG One Sporty

The Sporty trim is the one following a more aggressive design language. It gets what MG calls a ” shark-hunting ” front face and parameterized gradient elements that give the grille a three-dimensional look. Unlike the Fashionable trim, the Sporty gets a typical MG family grille finished in gunmetal grey. The Sporty trim also gets a matte-finished “wilderness green” paint job which looks absolutely stunning.

Common Design Elements

The SUV gets a sharp swept-back headlamp cluster with LED DRLs and LED Projector Lamps. The aggressive design continues to the side as well with a “leopard jump” shoulder line, blacked-out roof and A, B and C-pillars and a sloping coupe-like floating roof. The SUV has large wheel arches housing large sporty looking alloys and is wrapped with rubber cladding. The tail section has a sporty integrated spoiler and smart-looking LED tail lamps and a high mounted stop lamp. It also sports underbody cladding with integrated twin exhausts. The MG One measures 4,579 mm in length, 1609 mm in height and 1,866 mm in width. Its wheelbase stands at 2,670 mm.

Powertrain

MG One is likely to be equipped with a 4-cylinder 1.5L turbo petrol motor which is expected to dish out 178 bhp of max power. Peak torque output is expected to be in the range of 250-260 Nm. Transmission options should mostly include a 6-speed MT and a dual-clutch automatic gearbox. While there is no confirmation as of now, a plug-in hybrid variant could also be introduced by MG in the future.