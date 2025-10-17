Tata Nexon Becomes India’s No.1 Selling Car in September 2025 — Now Safer, Smarter, and Sharper Than Ever

Quick Overview
- Tata Nexon crowned India’s No.1 selling car in September 2025
- Gets ADAS safety tech with features like AEB and Lane Keep Assist
- New Red #DARK Edition launched starting at ₹12.44 lakh
- Continues as the only SUV with dual 5-star ratings from GNCAP and BNCAP
Introduction
The Tata Nexon has been a game-changer ever since its debut back in 2017. Over the years, it has evolved from a bold-looking compact SUV to a benchmark setter in safety and design. Now in 2025, Tata Motors has even more reason to celebrate — the Nexon has become India’s best-selling car for September, a feat that highlights its growing appeal across segments.
But Tata isn’t stopping there. To mark this milestone, Tata has added ADAS and the Red #DARK Edition, boosting the Nexon’s tech-savvy and safety-first appeal..
The Big Upgrade: ADAS Joins the Nexon Line-up
Safety has always been the Nexon’s biggest strength, and Tata Motors has now taken it a step further with the introduction of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) — a set of smart safety features designed to make every drive safer and more intuitive.
Key ADAS highlights:
- Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB): Automatically applies brakes to prevent collisions.
- Forward Collision Warning (FCW): Alerts the driver to possible front impacts.
- Lane Keep Assist (LKA) & Lane Centering (LCS): Keeps the SUV steady and centered in its lane.
- Traffic Sign Recognition (TSR): Displays key road signs on the dashboard.
- High Beam Assist (HBA): Adjusts headlights automatically for safer night driving.
These features boost the Nexon’s safety and sophistication, bringing premium technology within reach of everyday drivers.
Red #DARK Edition: Style with Substance
To mark its milestone, Tata Motors launched the Nexon Red #DARK Edition in Atlas Black with red accents, blending style and aggression that turns heads on the road.
What’s special about the Red #DARK Edition:
- Granite Black interior with red leatherette ventilated front seats
- Contrast red stitching and #DARK-embroidered headrests for a sporty touch
- Piano black details that add to its premium look and feel
Available in petrol, diesel, and CNG options, the Red #DARK Edition starts at ₹12.44 lakh (ex-showroom). It blends performance, safety, and style in one sleek package — giving the Nexon an even stronger edge in its segment
New Additions to the Nexon Line-up:
Conclusion
The Tata Nexon’s journey has been nothing short of inspirational — from being India’s first 5-star-rated SUV to now becoming the No.1 selling car in the country. With the addition of ADAS and the Red #DARK Edition, Tata Motors has managed to strike the perfect balance between safety, technology, and design.
As Vivek Srivatsa, CCO of Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., rightly puts it — the Nexon continues to embody “progress, performance, and purpose.” With these updates, it not only raises the bar for its rivals but also proves why it deserves to be India’s favorite SUV — once again.