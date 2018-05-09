Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Gets Enhanced Looks, Auto Gear Shift

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has introduced the Vitara Brezza with a new, enhanced look, and the convenience of the Auto Gear Shift (AGS) as an option. Vitara Brezza with AGS will be offered in VDi, ZDi and ZDi+ variants. Outside, the SUV gets new alloy wheels, in glossy black finish, front chrome grille and back door chrome garnish (standard across all variants). The interiors feature an all-black colour scheme and complementing accents.

Vitara Brezza also gets advanced safety regulations, including pedestrian safety, ahead of regulation timelines. The refreshed Vitara Brezza comes loaded with new safety features comprising ISOFIX child restraint system, high speed warning alert, dual air bags, ABS with EBD, reverse parking sensors and front seat belt pre-tensioners and force limiters. These features have now been made standard across all variants. Vitara Brezza is already certified for offset and side impact crash tests since its launch.

Check out the variant wise prices of Maruti Suzuki Brezza

VARIANT Prices (Ex-Showroom Delhi) VDi AGS 8,54,000 ZDi AGS 9,31,500 ZDi+ AGS 10,27,000 ZDi+ DUAL TONE AGS 10,49,000

Check out the complete specifications below

Specifications Length 3995 mm Max Torque 200 Nm / 1750 rpm Height 1640 mm Width 1790 mm Max Power 90 PS / 4000 rpm Boot Space 328* L Wheel Base 2500 mm Range of colours Autumn Orange with Pearl Arctic White roof (New)

Autumn Orange (New)

Blazing Red with Midnight Black roof

Fiery Yellow with Pearl Arctic White roof

Pearl Arctic White

Granite Grey

Premium Silver

Blazing Red

Fiery Yellow

Check out more images of the new Maruti Suzuki Brezza below