Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Gets Enhanced Looks, Auto Gear Shift

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has introduced the Vitara Brezza with a new, enhanced look, and the convenience of the Auto Gear Shift (AGS) as an option. Vitara Brezza with AGS will be offered in VDi, ZDi and ZDi+ variants. Outside, the SUV gets new alloy wheels, in glossy black finish, front chrome grille and back door chrome garnish (standard across all variants). The interiors feature an all-black colour scheme and complementing accents.

Vitara Brezza also gets advanced safety regulations, including pedestrian safety, ahead of regulation timelines. The refreshed Vitara Brezza comes loaded with new safety features comprising ISOFIX child restraint system, high speed warning alert, dual air bags, ABS with EBD, reverse parking sensors and front seat belt pre-tensioners and force limiters. These features have now been made standard across all variants. Vitara Brezza is already certified for offset and side impact crash tests since its launch.

Check out the variant wise prices of Maruti Suzuki Brezza

VARIANTPrices (Ex-Showroom Delhi)
VDi AGS8,54,000
ZDi AGS9,31,500
ZDi+ AGS10,27,000
ZDi+ DUAL TONE AGS10,49,000

Check out the complete specifications below

Specifications
Length3995 mmMax Torque200 Nm / 1750 rpm
Height1640 mm
Width1790 mmMax Power90 PS / 4000 rpm
Boot Space328* LWheel Base2500 mm
Range of colours
  • Autumn Orange with Pearl Arctic White roof (New)
  • Autumn Orange (New)
  • Blazing Red with Midnight Black roof
  • Fiery Yellow with Pearl Arctic White roof
  • Pearl Arctic White
  • Granite Grey
  • Premium Silver
  • Blazing Red
  • Fiery Yellow

