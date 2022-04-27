Tata Motors To Supply 5,000 XPRES T Electric Sedans To Lithium Urban

Tata is always looking forward to keeping themselves updated on the EV contribution or initiative and this time too, the Indian carmaker has not disappointed. Tata has partnered up with Lithium Urban wherein it will be supplying 5000 units of Tigor Xpres-T for employee transportation. Lithium Urban Technologies is a company that contributes to EV-based Urban Transportation. This is a welcome move as it helps in commercializing EVs. Tata has mentioned that deliveries will be commenced in the form of phases, and all the cars will be given off by next year.

Official Statement

Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd., and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd. said, “Targeted at mobility services, corporate and government fleet customers, the XPRES-T EV offers an optimal battery size, captive fast charging solution, which will ensure outstandingly low cost of ownership in addition to safety and passenger comfort, making it a comprehensive and attractive proposition for fleet owners and operators.”

Mr. Sanjay Krishnan, Founder & CEO of Lithium Urban Technologies said, “Our relationship with Tata Motors dates back to 2019 when we placed the first order for 500 vehicles. We are delighted that Tata Motors has brought to market a portfolio of vehicles that cater to the entire application spectrum of Corporate and Business travel needs.”

Tata Xpress-T EV a quick recap

The electric sedan is based on the Tata Tigor EV and will be offered in two range options i.e. 213 km and 165 km (ARAI – certified range). The XPRES-T EV packs a high energy density battery of 21.5 kWh and 16.5 kWh and can be charged from 0- 80% in 90 mins and 110 mins, respectively, using fast charging or can also be normally charged from any 15 A plug point, which is easily available and convenient. In terms of safety, all variants of the car will have dual front airbags, ABS with EBD as standard. On the inside, the interior will have a premium black finish, along with automatic climate control as a standard for passenger comfort. It will be offered in single-speed Automatic transmission. The Tata Xpres-T EV offers a lower cost of ownership without compromising on passenger safety and comfort.