Tata Motors To Cease Manufacturing Operations In Thailand; New Products To Arrive Via CBU

Tata Motors has announced that it will cease its manufacturing operation in Thailand. However, Thailand will continue to receive suitable products through a CBU distribution model. As part of the Turnaround 2.0 strategy, Tata Motors had called out its 6-cylinder strategy for delivering consistent and cash accretive growth.

As part of this ongoing review, Tata Motors has undertaken a reassessment of its business model in Thailand to ensure it is sustainable over the long term. The business, as it stands today, is sub-scale and not sustainable. Thus, Tata Motors has decided to cease the current manufacturing operations in the financial year. As aforementioned, the Company shall continue to address the Thailand market with a revamped product portfolio, suitable to local market needs, delivering through a CBU distribution model.

Tata Motors is committed to the ASEAN region wherein Thailand is an important market and the Company endeavors to continue serving its customers as it transition to the new operating model.

